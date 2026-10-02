Public Health — Seattle & King County confirmed that 14 people reported falling ill after swimming at the North Shore Lagoon Swimming Pool at the McMenamins Anderson School in Bothell on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, according to public health officials.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Facility operational continuity remains intact following a clean health inspection on Sept. 21.

Local community access and public recreation schedules face no lingering restrictions, as health officials declared the outbreak officially over.

Outbreak Timeline and Symptoms

The 14 affected individuals began exhibiting symptoms between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5. Public Health — Seattle & King County documented that the reported illnesses included nausea, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Out of the group, five people sought medical testing, resulting in four confirmed diagnoses of cryptosporidiosis. The parasite Cryptosporidium can cause watery diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. No hospitalizations or deaths were tied to the outbreak, according to public health officials.

Facility Inspection and Health Regulations

Investigators inspected the facility on Sept. 21 and uncovered no violations. Public Health — Seattle & King County stated that the pool was well-maintained and adhered to all King County health and safety requirements. Officials examined records for fecal incidents during Aug. 29 and the preceding 10 days, noting that the pool operator reported no fecal incidents during that window. Health authorities interviewed six of the affected individuals and reviewed proper Cryptosporidium education and cleanup protocols with the facility operator.

Cryptosporidiosis Outbreak Metrics at McMenamins Anderson School Pool Metric Count / Status Total Reported Illnesses 14 individuals Exposure Dates Aug. 29 – Aug. 30 Symptom Onset Window Sept. 3 – Sept. 5 Individuals Tested 5 people Confirmed Positive Tests 4 cases Hospitalizations & Deaths 0 Inspection Date Sept. 21 (Zero violations)

Transmission Risks and Prevention Guidelines

Health officials indicated that they suspect someone infected with the parasite used the pool and spread germs to others. Cryptosporidium exhibits high resistance to chlorine, allowing it to survive for several days even within properly maintained swimming pools. Following the investigation, authorities reminded operators that guests are not allowed to use the pool if they have had vomiting or diarrhea within the previous two weeks. Public Health — Seattle & King County advises swimmers to stay out of public pools for at least two weeks after diarrhea or vomiting has completely stopped, shower with soap prior to entry, and avoid swallowing pool water. The North Shore Lagoon Swimming Pool is open to the public in one-hour sessions, offering free admission to Bothell residents with proof of address.