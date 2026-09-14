2 men dead in separate hikes in Banff National Park: RCMP

Two men died during separate backcountry hikes in Banff National Park last week, prompting local RCMP to urge heightened caution. A 24-year-old climber fell from Recondite Peak on Wednesday, while a 33-year-old hiker died on Saturday near Devil’s Thumb and the Big Beehive area.

The Fatal Fall on Remote Recondite Peak

The first tragedy unfolded in the eastern portion of the national park, where a 24-year-old climber from Jasper, Alta., attempted to ascend Recondite Peak.

Lake Louise RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Susan Richter noted that the climber was well-equipped for the journey, found dead with climbing equipment and a helmet. Although he worked as a hiking guide, he was off duty at the time of the excursion. Parks Canada rescue specialists deployed a helicopter after relatives reported him missing on Wednesday and located his body on the same day following a significant fall.

Recondite Peak stands roughly 3,350 metres high, sitting north of Lake Louise and east of the Icefields Parkway along the provincial border at the Siffleur Wilderness Area.

Separation Near Lake Louise Claims Second Life

Just days later, a second fatal incident was reported Saturday near Lake Louise. On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old Calgarian was exploring the backcountry near Beehive Mountain, also referenced as the Devil’s Thumb and the Big Beehive area.

According to investigators, the man was hiking with his friends, got separated from them and was later found dead. When he failed to appear at the designated meeting point, his companions attempted to reach him and were not able to, and they reported him missing.

When he wasn’t there, they attempted to reach him and were not able to, and they reported him missing. Ultimate Canadian Rockies Road Trip: Banff, Jasper & Lake Louise Guide Sgt. Susan Richter, Lake Louise RCMP detachment commander, via CBC News and Yahoo News Canada

Parks Canada rescue specialists were dispatched to the scene and subsequently confirmed that the hiker had died. Data obtained via access to information laws shows that rescue specialists responded to 92 incidents in the immediate area of Lake Agnes and Devil’s Thumb between 2017 and 2025, ranging from medical emergencies and slips to fatalities.

A Grim Summer in Alberta’s Backcountry

These recent tragedies add to a high volume of fatalities across Banff National Park and Kananaskis Country during the summer months. RCMP also noted a person died in a drowning in Kananaskis in August, and last year, two people died and 10 people were injured after a rock slide near Banff’s Bow Glacier Falls Trail.

Photo: Globalnews

Authorities have also logged three separate drownings across the Bow Valley over the past few months at Johnston Canyon, Johnson Lake, and Quarry Lake in Canmore. It can be from avalanches. It can from changing weather conditions.

Official Safety Warnings and Ongoing Precautions

In the wake of these incidents, local law enforcement is pressing home the importance of preparation and situational awareness for anyone heading into the wilderness. Richter stressed that recreationists should always plan ahead, familiarize themselves with trail conditions, and assess their personal limits honestly before embarking on backcountry trips.

Photo: parks.canada.ca

Hikers are strongly encouraged to travel in groups and remain on well used trails with higher visibility, regardless of their individual experience level.