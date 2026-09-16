3 Killed as NBC LA News Helicopter Crashes While Covering Fatal Bus Collision

On Tuesday, a news helicopter operated by Angel City Air on behalf of NBC4 Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 crashed in the Chatsworth neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, bursting into flames and killing at least three people on board and on the ground, while reporting on a separate fatal road accident. The disaster unfolded near a large storage facility as emergency responders managed a violent collision between an SUV and a city bus.

The Fatal Descent Over the San Fernando Valley Skies

The aerial disaster occurred as local news crews covered a severe afternoon traffic collision at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Shortly after 17:00 local time, an SUV slammed directly into the middle of a Los Angeles Metro bus, killing two people and injuring at least six others. As emergency services worked to free trapped passengers from the wreckage, news helicopters crowded the airspace above the San Fernando Valley.

Photo: en.protothema.gr

The Angel City Air chopper went down roughly one block away from the primary collision site near a large storage facility. Capt. Branden Silverman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, noted that the aircraft was heavily destroyed by the impact and subsequent fire. At least four cars and two storage containers on the ground also ignited before fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze, according to official accounts.

Identifying the Victims and the Ground Impact

Los Angeles fire officials confirmed that three people lost their lives in the aviation accident, including two individuals aboard the aircraft and at least one person on the ground. NBC4 Los Angeles anchor Colleen Williams confirmed the fatalities during an emotional live broadcast, stating, We are going to take a couple of minutes to think about that, process it.

Photo: wbtv.com

The station identified the deceased crew members as Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw. Moreno, a Chapman University graduate who earned her degree in broadcast journalism and political science in 2010, had reported for several Southern California outlets and began flying with Marciniw in 2023. Marciniw, a Southern California native who graduated from Burbank High School in 1974, flew regularly for the station’s joint news coverage.

Local authorities transported two injured individuals to a hospital, according to Rico A. Gross, a fire department battalion chief, though their immediate medical conditions were not disclosed. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the heavy toll on the community, stating, Losing five Angelenos is very painful. And I know this community of Chatsworth, hit hard, will be grieving for some time. Governor Gavin Newsom also shared condolences via social media, thanking emergency responders for managing both concurrent disaster scenes.

Regulatory Scrutiny and the Crowded Skies of Southern California

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration announced that investigators would arrive on Wednesday to examine the structural and operational causes of the helicopter crash. Federal records indicate that the incident adds to a troubling safety record, marking at least the eighth fatal crash involving news helicopters in the United States since 2000, resulting in 16 deaths.

Recent historical precedents include a 2023 crash in a New Jersey forest that claimed the lives of a pilot and photographer working for Philadelphia station WPVI, as well as a 2022 training flight crash in Charlotte, North Carolina, that killed a pilot and meteorologist. Industry analysts and transportation safety advocates frequently debate the systemic risks of maintaining continuous live aerial coverage over sprawling metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, where intense media competition routinely populates the airspace with multiple aircraft tracking breaking news, high-speed pursuits, and major infrastructure incidents.

As federal investigators comb through the debris in Chatsworth, local residents and media colleagues are left to process a double tragedy that struck two distinct disaster zones in a single Los Angeles neighborhood. What changes do you believe local media outlets should implement regarding the deployment of live aerial news gathering in crowded urban airspace? Share your perspective in the comments below.