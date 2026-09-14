8 Injured in Tuscaloosa Shooting Following Neighborhood Block Party

Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, confirmed that eight people, including juveniles, sustained gunshot wounds following a late-night neighborhood block party near the 2600 block of 22nd Street on Saturday. Authorities initially reported seven victims following the 10:48 p.m. incident, but a subsequent eighth victim sought medical treatment Sunday afternoon at Northport DCH with a graze wound. Investigators, including the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are actively seeking public tips and digital media evidence as no arrests have been made.

An Authorized Neighborhood Event Culminates in Late-Night Gunfire

The violence broke out shortly before midnight in a residential corridor on the city’s west side that had hosted an outdoor neighborhood gathering earlier in the day. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the block party had operated under an official city permit that officially expired at 10:00 p.m. Officers responding to the initial 10:48 p.m. emergency calls encountered a large crowd scattered across multiple roadways. First responders from the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and NorthStar EMS arrived quickly to administer trauma care alongside police personnel.

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Residents living near the intersection reported hearing rapid gunfire erupt across multiple adjacent streets. Several unoccupied parked vehicles sustained bullet damage during the barrage. “I was even sitting around here a good ten minutes and shooting went off it started from like 2 houses down it was on all 3 roads it’s just it was crazy,” a local resident recounted, describing the immediate panic of locating family members amidst the gunfire.

Injuries, Medical Response, and Hospital Security Protocols

Emergency medical personnel transported multiple victims from the scene, while others made their own way to regional medical facilities. Initial police reports indicated that three individuals suffered serious injuries in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. By Sunday morning, medical evaluations confirmed that seven of the initial victims had stabilized.

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The eighth victim walked into Northport DCH Sunday afternoon for treatment of a gunshot graze wound, prompting police to revise the total casualty count upward to eight. To manage the influx of concerned family members and secure the perimeter, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Alabama Police Department deployed resources both at the crime scene on 22nd Street and outside DCH Regional Medical Center.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Joins Local Investigation

With no suspects in custody and the motive still undetermined, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and the Tuscaloosa Police Crime Scene Unit have partnered with federal investigators. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has stepped in to assist local authorities by establishing a dedicated digital media repository where witnesses can upload photographs and video footage.

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Investigators urge anyone possessing relevant digital evidence or eyewitness information to utilize the FBI Digital Media Tip Line. Local law enforcement has also provided multiple direct reporting channels, asking callers to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867). Anonymous submissions remain available via the official Tuscaloosa Police Department mobile application.

Community Fallout and Safety Concerns

“I’m ready to move I can’t do it another year I’m not going to do it another year I have kids its dangerous it’s just too crazy around here,” the local resident told, echoing a sentiment of displacement shared by neighbors evaluating their long-term housing options in the wake of the shooting.