95% of Viral TikTok ‘Glass Skin’ and K-Beauty Videos Contain Misleading Claims, EADV Study Finds

On September 30, 2026, research presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna revealed that nearly 95% of viral TikTok videos concerning Korean skincare and the “glass skin” trend contain misleading claims and omit essential safety information.

The Anatomy of Viral Skincare Misinformation

The pursuit of “glass skin”—a descriptor for deeply hydrated, clear, and luminous complexions—has become a global social media phenomenon affecting millions. Yet, the dermatological integrity of these routines has largely evaded rigorous empirical evaluation until now.

In May 2026, researchers initiated a systematic audit to evaluate the intersection of algorithmic reach and clinical safety. To isolate the findings from personalized echo chambers, the study deployed neutral accounts devoid of prior user histories. Investigators analyzed five core search terms tied to Korean skincare routines on TikTok, filtering the top-performing content through strict inclusion and exclusion criteria.

A cohort of 38 distinct videos underwent rigorous evaluation using the Global Quality Scale and a modified DISCERN instrument. The results expose a profound disconnect between viral content creation and safe dermatological practice.

95% of analyzed videos contained at least one misleading claim.

of analyzed videos contained at least one misleading claim. 84% failed to account for varying skin types.

failed to account for varying skin types. 45% recommended aggressive combinations of active ingredients without safety warnings.

recommended aggressive combinations of active ingredients without safety warnings. 32% guaranteed immediate results.

Safety Gaps and the Absence of Clinical Oversight

The structural flaws extend far beyond generic exaggerations. Basic dermatological safeguards were systematically absent across nearly the entire sample set.

“We were most surprised by how consistently basic safety information was missing,” stated Dr. Maria Lúcia Paysano, lead author of the study. Out of the 38 evaluated videos, exactly one mentioned irritation risks, and only two addressed UV protection. Not a single video warned viewers about contact dermatitis, nor did any recommend consulting a dermatologist.

Furthermore, the sourcing of this viral advice skewed heavily away from clinical expertise. Independent influencers accounted for approximately 82% of the content creators, while beauty brands produced 11%, and other beauty content creators made up the remaining 8%. Videos authored by dermatologists comprised 0% of the sample.

Every single video in the study was categorized as low quality or unreliable, with zero content creators citing external sources or references.

The Dangers of Unsupervised Active Ingredient Layering

The underlying danger does not stem from Korean skincare methodologies themselves, which often emphasize gentle cleansing, hydration, and long-term barrier maintenance. Rather, the hazard lies in how social media platforms transform nuanced dermatological steps into rigid, one-size-fits-all regimens.

“Our findings show a clear gap between the popularity of these contents and the quality of the information provided,” Dr. Paysano explained. “Particularly when multiple active ingredients are combined, following these routines without personalized guidance can lead to irritation, over-exfoliation, acne flare-ups, or compromised skin barrier function.”

The research emphasizes that consumers should maintain skepticism toward any content promising instantaneous or universal skin transformations.