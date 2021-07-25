A new victory for Mask .. “NASA” chooses “SpaceX” for its trip to Jupiter

The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX company a $178 million contract to launch the first NASA mission focused on the icy moon Europa of Jupiter, and whether the conditions are suitable for life.

NASA’s move is a new victory for billionaire Elon Musk, who aspires to delve deeper into the solar system.

And “NASA” said in a statement, that the “Falcon Heavy” rocket of the “SpaceX” company is scheduled to launch the “Europe Clipper” mission from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida, in October (October) 2024, according to “Reuters”.

Last April, SpaceX won a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to land on the moon, where it is scheduled to carry NASA astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.

But that contract was suspended after two rival aerospace companies, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics, protested the selection of SpecxX.

The 23-story, partially reusable Falcon Heavy is the most powerful space launch vehicle in operation in the world today. The rocket carried its first commercial payloads into space in 2019.

The probe will conduct a detailed survey of Jupiter’s moon Europa, which is covered in ice, which is slightly smaller than Earth’s moon, and is one of the areas that scientists are looking for the possibility of life in the solar system.

According to NASA, among the goals of the Clipper mission is to produce high-resolution images of Europa’s surface, determine its composition, search for signs of geological activity, measure the thickness of its ice cover, and determine the depth and salinity of its surroundings.

