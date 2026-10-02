Abderrahim Fakir Death Sparks Debate Over Cocaine and Restraint

On a sultry July afternoon in Bologna, 42-year-old Abderrahim Fakir died of acute respiratory failure while being immobilized by police. As the formal investigation reaches a critical juncture, an expert panel convened in Padua has laid bare a legal and medical debate over whether illicit narcotics or police restraint caused the fatal lack of oxygen.

The Padua Expert Meeting and Competing Medical Theories

During a meeting held in Padua, a collegial panel of medical examiners shared preliminary findings with prosecutors and defense teams regarding the July 19 death in Bologna’s Pilastro district. The formal, conclusive medical-legal report is scheduled for deposit on October 21. Until then, the Bologna Public Prosecutor’s Office—led by Chief Prosecutor Paolo Guido, Deputy Prosecutor Morena Plazzi, and prosecutors Francesca Arienti and Domenico Ambrosino—remains tight-lipped about the definitive conclusions.

Yet the opposing legal camps have already drawn battle lines over the preliminary toxicology and autopsy data. Fabio Anselmo, the attorney representing Fakir’s family, stated that the incident mirrors the Magherini case. “A death like that of Riccardo Magherini, the case was cited by the PM’s consultants: hypoxic death from a prone position,” Anselmo declared, as quoted by ANSA. He argued that the cocaine found in the victim’s system was not a concausa—or contributing cause—but merely heightened the oxygen demand that officers cut off by keeping him pinned facedown.

Conversely, Gabriele Bordoni, the defense lawyer representing the two police officers involved, fiercely disputed that characterization. Backed by his own independent consultant, forensic expert Matteo Tudini, Bordoni maintained that the primary driver of the tragedy was chemical overdose. “The central cause of death by hypoxia of Fakir is drugs, with alveolar bleeding of the lungs, as I have been saying until I am blue in the face,” Bordoni told ANSA. He asserted that toxicological screening revealed a metabolic value of cocaine exceeding three times a lethal dose.

Diverging Toxicology Interpretations and Prosecutorial Scope

The core of the judicial dispute rests on how to interpret the concentration of cocaine metabolites discovered during post-mortem exams. While Bordoni emphasized that the tissue samples reflect a massive, sustained consumption of the drug, opposing counsel views the numbers quite differently.

Photo: RaiNews

Anselmo stated that while the level of intoxication is relevant, it amounts to roughly half the concentration typically cited in medical literature as an autonomous cause of death. Meanwhile, Mario Simoni, counsel for four Red Cross volunteers registered under model 45-bis, cautioned against preemptive dismissals of objective evidence. Simoni noted that consultants are evaluating a triad of factors: the prone position, the high concentration of cocaine, and an acute state of psychomotor agitation.

Scrutiny on Emergency Response and Next Judicial Steps

Beyond the physical restraint and toxicology reports, the investigation has widened to encompass the timeline of medical intervention. Expert panels raised questions regarding the conduct of the medical personnel present at the scene, specifically noting that no physician was called while Fakir was displaying a state of agitation.

Photo: bolognatoday.it

The investigation expanded further when investigators secured a second mobile phone belonging to Fakir, which was handed over to the prosecutor’s office by the person who was keeping it. The Bologna Public Prosecutor’s Office subsequently tasked technical consultant Giuseppe Ferraro with extracting data from the device to reconstruct the victim’s health. With the definitive medical report slated for release on October 21, the inquiry continues.