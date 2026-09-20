Adults with severe mental illness die 15 to 20 years earlier from diseases such as cancer

Adults living with severe mental illness in England die 15 to 20 years earlier than the general population, predominantly driven by preventable physical conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

People diagnosed with severe mental health problems face stark health inequalities, dying nearly two decades prematurely compared with their peers. An analysis of NHS data conducted by the charity Rethink Mental Illness reveals that adults under the age of 75 who are referred to specialist secondary mental health services are nearly five times more likely to die prematurely than the wider public, largely from conditions that are frequently identifiable and treatable.

Preventable Physical Illnesses Drive Excess Mortality in England

The data highlights that physical illnesses are taking a severe toll on this vulnerable population. According to calculations by Rethink Mental Illness, adults with serious mental ill health are 6.3 times as likely to die from liver disease, six times more likely from respiratory illness, 3.8 times more likely from cardiovascular disease, and 2.3 times as likely from cancer. Suicide accounts for a smaller proportion of these early deaths at 7%, whereas physical health conditions dominate the statistics.

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During the 2022 to 2024 reporting period, cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and respiratory disease accounted for more than half—specifically 56.5%—of all deaths among individuals aged 18 to 74 with severe mental health problems in England. Cancer and cardiovascular disease each accounted for just under 19% of all deaths in this cohort, while respiratory disease contributed 11% and liver disease accounted for 8%. Furthermore, working-age adults experienced more than 24,000 deaths from cancer and more than 24,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease during this same timeframe, marking the highest figures recorded since records began.

Systemic Barriers and Diagnostic Overshadowing

The report underscores multiple compounding factors driving these excess deaths, including persistent poverty, poor housing, elevated smoking rates, medication-related weight gain, and physical inactivity. However, authors of the findings point to diagnostic overshadowing as a critical barrier to care, where clinicians mistakenly attribute physical symptoms to mental illness, leading to missed opportunities for proper medical investigation and treatment.

Photo: nationalelfservice.net

Children as young as 6 going to A&E for mental health crisis

“It is a scandal that people living with severe mental health problems are so much more likely than the rest of the population to die from often preventable physical health conditions. Given that many are in frequent contact with health services throughout their lives, it is clear that opportunities to identify and treat physical health problems are being missed.” Photo: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-health-strengthening-our-response Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink

Prof Subodh Dave, the president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, noted the urgency of reforming clinical practices to address these disparities.

“Having a severe mental illness shouldn’t be an early death sentence. This stark inequality is unacceptable. People with severe mental illness deserve the same opportunity to live long, healthy lives as everyone else. We know that evidence-based solutions to close this gap exist – from smoking cessation to routine physical health checks. But what is lacking is concerted action to prevent these premature deaths.” Strictly’s Will Best on His Gruelling Schedule and Cast WhatsApp Group Prof Subodh Dave, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists

Targeting Smoking Cessation and Policy Reforms

Because smoking remains a primary driver of cardiovascular disease and cancer among individuals with conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression—with roughly 40% of this population smoking tobacco—identifying effective cessation treatments is paramount. A systematic review and network meta-analysis evaluated pharmacological and behavioral interventions up to September 2024, analyzing data from 74 randomized controlled trials involving 11,023 participants.