Advice columnist tells grandmother to step back over grandchildren diet

Going through family dynamics and online boundaries can create complex dilemmas, as recently highlighted in a published advice exchange. A 34-year-old Black woman in a long-term relationship with a 36-year-old white man sought guidance after discovering a stray message from her partner’s sister mocking their social media skits. The letter writer stated that she started sharing videos of them a few years ago featuring little skits, trend videos, and sponsored content, while having a good time. She explained that the partner’s sister messaged her comments mocking them for being cringe and saying it gave her the ick that they play up their racial differences, specifically writing the words racist much lol . The reader noted that the sister unsent the message without saying anything about it, leaving the writer feeling self-conscious and unsure of what she should do. In the same advice column, another reader wrestled with a very different domestic conflict: a grandmother demanding to intervene because her daughter-in-law feeds her grandchildren snacks containing sugar and store-bought pasta sauce.

Addressing the social media dilemma, the advice columnist noted that public posts capture only one side of a life, especially when heightened for comedic effect. While acknowledging that humor is subjective and politically charged topics can be tricky, the columnist advised the woman to share her experience with her partner to gain perspective together.

The response emphasized that the sister is not inside the relationship and lacks the full context of their creative process. However, the columnist suggested the blunder could serve as an opportunity to review their content to ensure it accurately reflects what they want to say.

In a separate submission to the advice column, a reader writing under the name “Not So Sweet” expressed extreme concern over her grandchildren’s nutrition. The grandmother stated that she views sugar as “poison” and objects to her daughter-in-law allowing the children to eat sugary snacks and store-bought pasta sauce.

The grandmother reported that she has confronted the mother multiple times, but the daughter-in-law maintains she is comfortable with her parental decisions. Frustrated, the reader asked how she might escalate the situation so that the mother “gets it.”

The advice columnist urged the grandmother to step back and avoid escalating the conflict further. The response stressed that parents—including the reader’s own child and daughter-in-law—retain the right to raise their children as they see fit.

While acknowledging that excessive sugar carries negative health effects, the columnist pointed out that occasional treats do not indicate a chaotic household and that moderation remains key. Inserting oneself repeatedly into such parenting choices risks creating unnecessary conflict and damaging family relationships, the columnist warned, advising the reader to respect established boundaries.

The exchange also touched upon a third letter from a 59-year-old individual concerned about future care, prompting advice on legal planning, advanced healthcare directives, and separating solitude from loneliness. The columnist recommended filling out an advanced directive for healthcare, noting that knowing affairs are in order will give peace of mind.