“Cuenta la historia que un pibe nacido en Rosario llegó para cambiarnos la vida…”, opens the tribute video produced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for Lionel Messi’s farewell to the national team, set to air ahead of tonight’s friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

The audiovisual production marks the end of a 22-year international career for the captain, who led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led the Argentina to a final for the second time consecutively at the most recent tournament in the United States.

Essential Takeaways for the Farewell Match

The Milestone: Lionel Messi concludes his international career with Argentina during Tuesday night’s friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental, ending a 22-year span with the senior national team.

Lionel Messi concludes his international career with Argentina during Tuesday night’s friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental, ending a 22-year span with the senior national team. Career Totals: The captain retires with 208 total appearances and 125 goals scored.

The captain retires with 208 total appearances and 125 goals scored. Media Companion: Alongside the AFA’s VHS-themed tribute video, media outlets such as LA NACION are releasing Inmortal, a documentary covering the behind-the-scenes reality of the team’s recent tournament run.

The VHS Aesthetic and the AFA Tribute Narrative

The tribute video released by the AFA utilizes a nostalgic VHS visual style to trace the journey of the player from Rosario. The narration distances itself from simple statistical recounting by addressing the intangible qualities of the captain’s leadership. “Better than the two Copa América titles, inclusive better than the World Cup in Qatar. Leo, do you know why you are the best in the world? Because in these 22 years you made us better,” the production states, framing the retirement as the close of a golden era for the selection.

The farewell arrives immediately following a cycle that saw Messi capture the Copa América twice, the Finalissima against Italy, and the ultimate prize in Doha. As the senior squad transitions away from its long-serving talisman, media projects detailing the final chapter of his tenure have entered distribution, capturing the internal dynamics of the team through the final stages of tournament play.

Documenting the Final Run in North America

The closing chapter of Messi’s international career is the subject of Inmortal, a documentary chronicling the team’s path through eight matches in the United States.

Among the highlighted matches is the round-of-16 encounter against Egypt, where the team faced a two-goal deficit following a missed penalty by the captain. Messi initiated the comeback with a goal and a subsequent assist to Cuti Romero, sealing a 3-2 victory. The documentary also covers the quarter-final against Switzerland and the semifinal against England, where Messi provided assists for Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in a 2-1 win, culminating in the final against Spain.

Metric Career Statistic Total Appearances 208 matches International Goals 125 goals World Cup Goals 21 goals (8 in the final tournament) Major Trophies World Cup, 2x Copa América, Finalissima

A Legacy Defined by Numbers

Messi exits the national team setup. Across his 208 matches and 125 goals, he established a benchmark for longevity and scoring consistency in international competition. His 21 goals across World Cup tournaments—including eight during his final campaign in the United States—anchor a statistical legacy that spans more than two decades.

Tuesday night’s fixture against Benin serves as the official on-field conclusion to this period, accompanied by media retrospectives that mark the transition to a new era for Argentine football.