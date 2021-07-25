Afghanistan has imposed curfews almost across the country. As the Taliban are moving forward – news

The Afghan government imposed a month-long curfew across the country on July 24 to try to stop Taliban incursions into cities.

In addition to Kabul and two other provinces, the government banned people from leaving their homes from 10pm to 4am local time.

Taliban forces and the Afghan government have seen increased fighting in the past two months. As the soldiers of different countries began to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Getty Images Afghan government forces have tried to retake areas occupied by the Taliban.

Taliban militants are believed to have occupied about half of Afghanistan. and has moved rapidly during the US military withdraw Many border and rural areas were reclaimed.

Secunder Kermani, the BBC’s Afghan correspondent, said there were concerns that Delayed peace talks This will allow the war to focus more on densely populated urban areas.

The Taliban, an extremist Islamic militant group, has been hit by the United States. Invaded and toppled almost 20 years ago, seizing key roads in an effort to cut supply lines.

The warriors of the Taliben were approaching several important cities. but still unable to capture those cities

Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the announcement of this curfew “To reduce violence and limit the movement of the Taliban” by Kabul, Pangeer and Nangarhar provinces. exempt

While the Taliban continued to move forward. This week has seen fierce clashes outside the city of Kandahar.

The United States responded with air strikes on Taliban militants in the area on Thursday (July 22) by U.S. operations. Afghanistan will officially end on Aug. 31, raising concerns over the coming months.

US-led forces expelled the Taliban from Afghanistan in October 2001. The Taliban has provided refuge to Osama bin Laden and other key figures in connection with the September 11 attacks on the United States.

US President Joe Biden said the US withdrawal was justified because US forces Afghanistan is confident it will no longer be a base for foreign jihadists plotting attacks against Western nations.

earlier this month American troops have departed Bagram Air Force Base. A large military base that is the center of US operations. in Afghanistan and at one time there were tens of thousands of soldiers stationed.

US analyst some are afraid The Taliban could be in control of the country in six months.

But US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said security forces could move forward. The most important thing now is to slow down the Taliban’s invasion. before trying to recapture the territory from the Taliban