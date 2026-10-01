AI Data Centers and Electricity Bills: Are Ratepayers Paying the Cost?

Ahead of the midterm elections, Congress is scrambling to show that it understands voter concerns about AI data centers and their potential impact on electricity rates. Determining how much of those infrastructure and energy costs will be shouldered by residential utility customers is surprisingly difficult, fueling a legislative fight on Capitol Hill.

As the artificial intelligence boom accelerates data center construction across the United States, federal lawmakers are advancing competing legislative proposals to shield everyday electricity consumers from surging utility bills. NPR reported that the financial burden varies widely by state and utility provider, leaving residential ratepayers exposed to infrastructure upgrades.

On Capitol Hill, the political debate has intensified ahead of the midterm elections. House lawmakers passed the Ratepayer Protection Act in September with strong bipartisan backing. Sponsored by Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted—who is in a heated reelection campaign against Democrat Sherrod Brown—the bill would have state utilities consider holding "large-load" customers responsible for increased grid costs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Direct Financial Impact: Residential utility customers in states with heavy data center concentration are already seeing measurable increases in their annual electricity bills, with Maryland estimates ranging from $168 to $216 more per year. Hidden Infrastructure Costs: Upgrades including high-voltage power lines and new substations built to service energy-intensive AI facilities are frequently rolled into regional rate bases paid for by every resident with an electricity meter. Regulatory Opacity: Much of the financial data regarding specific power-purchasing contracts and exact electricity consumption figures remains hidden behind non-disclosure agreements, complicating local oversight.

Billions in Regional Grid Costs and Maryland Household Impacts

Pinpointing a single national figure for how much AI data centers cost residential ratepayers is not possible, according to energy experts. The financial impact depends heavily on local retail rates, power-purchasing contracts, and regulatory decisions made by state utility commissions.

PJM, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the electricity grid and wholesale power market across 13 states and the District of Columbia, supplies power to Northern Virginia, home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world. Approximately $29 billion over roughly the past two years has been added to the tabs of their 67 million ratepayers due to data centers, according to an estimate from PJM’s Independent Market Monitor.

“Everyone pays those costs,” Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative, told NPR. “They’re spread across the region to every business and resident that has an electricity meter.”

Individual states bear different shares of this economic expansion. Connor Waldoch, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Grid Status, noted that local utilities are constructing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure, much of which ultimately ends up in customers’ bills. Driven mainly by the data center surge, Maryland customers face an added expenditure of roughly $168 to $216 more per year on their electricity bills, according to one estimate.

Untangling Infrastructure Upgrades from Shared Grid Benefits

Determining who should pay for new grid infrastructure involves complex utility accounting. Lucy Qiu, a professor at the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, explained that data center growth drives up wholesale energy demand, forcing utilities and regional grid operators to secure additional generating capacity.

Beyond generation capacity, utilities must build new transmission lines and local substations. Qiu pointed out that the central difficulty lies in separating costs that exclusively serve data center campuses from upgrades that might also benefit standard residential and commercial customers.

“It really depends on the scale of the upgrade and also how utilities are doing the accounting of that different share, whether it’s being used solely by the data centers or also being shared by other customers,” Qiu told NPR.

Preventing data centers from driving up electricity bills

Compounding this accounting challenge is a lack of transparency. Harvard’s Peskoe emphasized that a single, clean number that applies nationwide is just not possible because specific data center power consumption and financial agreements are routinely obscured behind non-disclosure agreements. This secrecy has triggered friction at the local level, where neighborhood residents near proposed data center sites call out local officials over the secrecy that has surrounded many deals.

Overview of Regional Data Center Impacts and Regulatory Proposals Metric / Legislative Item Details / Scope Key Figures / Sources PJM Regional Grid Cost Estimated cost to 67 million ratepayers over roughly two years across 13 states and D.C. $29 billion (PJM Independent Market Monitor) Maryland Household Impact Estimated annual increase on residential electricity bills driven by the data center boom. $168 to $216 per year Ratepayer Protection Act House-passed bill having state utilities consider holding “large-load” customers responsible. Sponsored by Sen. Jon Husted GRID Savings Act Competing Senate proposal promoted as having more teeth. Authored by Sen. Martin Heinrich; backed by Sen. Chuck Schumer

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Several other data center and AI-related bills are at various stages in the legislative process.

Photo: lakeshorepublicmedia.org

References National Public Radio (NPR) reporting.

PJM Independent Market Monitor data analyses.

Harvard Electricity Law Initiative policy publications.

University of Maryland School of Public Policy research figures.