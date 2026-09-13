Alaska Drops Voter Misconduct Cases Against American Samoans

Alaska prosecutors are officially dropping voter misconduct cases against a group of individuals hailing from American Samoa after a state appeals court dismissed felony charges against a woman who mistakenly selected a box claiming U.S. citizenship, based on statements from the Alaska Department of Law.

The Bottom Line

The Ruling: A three-judge Court of Appeals panel ruled that Alaska law requires proof of a “consciousness of wrongdoing” to secure a felony conviction for voter registration errors.

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel ruled that Alaska law requires proof of a “consciousness of wrongdoing” to secure a felony conviction for voter registration errors. The Impact: The state dropped cases against 11 residents from Whittier, Alaska, following flaws found in police questioning and the grand jury process.

The state dropped cases against 11 residents from Whittier, Alaska, following flaws found in police questioning and the grand jury process. The Status: American Samoans are classified as U.S. nationals rather than citizens at birth, creating distinct bureaucratic hurdles in local voting processes.

Unraveling the Court’s Decision on Voter Intent

The state's Department of Law announced the decision to drop the pending cases following a pivotal ruling by a three-judge Court of Appeals panel. That panel determined that state law requires clear proof that defendants who erroneously filled out voter registration forms possessed a “consciousness of wrongdoing” and actively intended to break the law, according to court records.

Here is the kicker: the appellate court identified fundamental flaws in how a state trooper questioned Tupe Smith, the central figure in the overturned case, alongside issues within the grand jury process that initially led to her indictment. This effectively dismantled the lower court's previous decision to keep the felony charges alive.

Acting Alaska Attorney General Cori Mills stated that after reviewing the judicial decision and applying the facts, prosecutors concluded they could no longer prove cases against Smith and other defendants beyond a reasonable doubt. “We respect the role of the courts in interpreting Alaska law and will faithfully execute our duty to apply the law and carefully evaluate our prosecutorial decisions,” Mills said.

Legal Defense and the Reality for American Samoans in Alaska

Defense representation heralded the appellate decision as a vital legal shield. Whitney Brown, counsel for Smith, noted that the ruling “establishes an important safeguard against imposing felony liability for an honest mistake,” adding that the court made it clear the state must prove more than a merely false statement.

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Neil Weare, co-director of the nonprofit Right to Democracy and part of the legal team representing Smith and her husband Michael Pese (who was also charged), pointed out that the move to drop charges “raises questions about why this prosecution was even brought to begin with.” In total, 11 individuals from the small coastal community of Whittier, situated about 50 miles southeast of Anchorage, faced charges over citizenship check-box errors.

Photo: abcnews.com

Voter Misconduct Case Parameters in Whittier, Alaska Metric / Detail Recorded Status Total Individuals Charged 11 residents Location Whittier, Alaska (approx. 50 miles southeast of Anchorage) Catalyst Case Defendant Tupe Smith Department Action Cases dropped following appellate review

The core confusion stems from American Samoa's unique geopolitical status. It remains the sole U.S. territory where individuals born on local soil are not automatically granted U.S. citizenship, categorizing them instead as U.S. nationals. While American Samoans can hold U.S. passports, serve in the military, and vote locally, they cannot hold public office in the United States or vote in most mainland jurisdictions without undergoing a cumbersome naturalization process.

Court filings revealed that Smith relied on local election officials in Whittier when filling out her paperwork. Faced with registration forms that lacked a U.S. national designation option, city representatives told her it was appropriate to check the citizen box. Prosecutors initially countered by highlighting warnings on 2020 and 2022 forms stating that noncitizens are ineligible to vote. However, the appeals court highlighted problematic police interrogation tactics, noting a long compound question by a trooper that presupposed guilt while questioning a resident whose native language is not English.

The Broader Cultural and Institutional Aftermath

What are your thoughts on how local election boards manage documentation for U.S. nationals? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.