Alejandro Fernández Reacts to Camila Fernández’s Pregnancy

Camila Fernández announced her second pregnancy during an October 2, 2026, concert in Guadalajara, Jalisco, prompting a humorous and emotional reaction from her father, Alejandro Fernández. The announcement marks the fourth grandchild for the regional Mexican music interpreter, expanding the Fernández dynasty.

The Stage Revelation in Guadalajara

The announcement unfolded during the opening performance of Camila Fernández’s tour, titled “Una raya más al tigre,” at the Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas. While interpreting “Hermoso cariño,” a track popularized by her grandfather Vicente Fernández, the artist placed her hand over her abdomen. She paused her performance to declare to the audience, “Estoy embarazada, muchachos! Diosito me lo mandó” (I’m pregnant, guys! Little God sent it to me).

Photo: informador.mx

Hours later, the artist shared digital confirmation across her social media channels, featuring footage of her performing on stage with the caption “Mi hermoso cariño en camino” (My beautiful affection on the way). The forthcoming infant represents the second child for Camila Fernández and her spouse, Francisco Barba, following the March 2021 birth of their eldest daughter, Cayetana.

Alejandro Fernández Jokes About Daughter's Pregnancy

A subsequent private musical gathering captured a lighthearted exchange between father and daughter. In a widely circulated video, Camila Fernández became visibly emotional while performing with her father, stating that his words made her weep. Alejandro Fernández countered with a quip that drew laughter from the gathered crowd: “Es que estás embarazada. No llore mija, cante. Te amo” (It’s because you’re pregnant. Don’t cry, daughter, sing. I love you).

Camila Fernández announces her second pregnancy and reveals how Alejandro Fernández reacted

This pregnancy contrasts with the artist’s first experience, which she kept under wraps for several months owing to medical complications. This time, both the public revelation at the Jalisco venue and the subsequent viral interactions established a transparent path for the family as Alejandro Fernández prepares to become a grandfather for the fourth time.

Family Member Role in Dynasty Key Event (2026) Camila Fernández Performer / Mother Announced second pregnancy in Guadalajara Alejandro Fernández Interpreter / Grandfather Awaiting fourth grandchild Cayetana Firstborn Daughter Transitioning to older sibling role at age 5

Unresolved Details in the Fernández Family Expansion

As the regional Mexican singer continues her scheduled performances and her father maintains his own professional agenda, several specifics regarding the pregnancy remain undisclosed. Neither the biological sex of the expected infant nor the estimated delivery date has been specified by the artist, leaving the exact timeline of the expansion of the Fernández dynasty open as the tour progresses.