Alessandro Di Battista announced during an appearance on the La7 talk show DiMartedì that he is battling a brain tumor that caused a cerebral edema, forcing him to prioritize immediate medical treatment.

Emergency Surgery Amid Infrastructure Crises in Cuba

Di Battista explained that he first fell ill while in Cuba, where doctors immediately identified a cerebral edema driven by the presence of a brain tumor. According to Di Battista, local medical staff administered successful treatments to reduce the swelling before performing surgery to remove nearly the entire mass.

Describing the procedure, Di Battista stated that Cuban neurosurgeons performed a highly refined operation using technology he noted was decades old by Western standards, yet ultimately saved his life. However, he also highlighted severe logistical challenges within Cuba’s healthcare infrastructure. He recounted that the neurosurgeon who operated on him later wrote to say the hospital lacked the electricity required to sterilize equipment.

Hospitals Functioning Without Running Water

Running water was also absent in the facility, requiring local Cuban citizens to carry buckets of water to his hospital floor to assist with his care. Subsequent consultations with physicians at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital confirmed that the surgical procedure performed abroad was exceptionally sophisticated.

Direct Critique of the Democratic Party on Ukraine

Addressing the domestic political landscape during the same television broadcast, Di Battista pushed back against comparisons, asking whether he was considered the “Vannacci of the center-left.” He strongly criticized the current opposition strategy, questioning how the Democratic Party (PD) expects to win elections when its position on Ukraine largely mirrors that of Meloni.

The Future of the ‘Schierarsi’ Movement

Regarding his own political future, Di Battista noted that his association, “Schierarsi,” had taken the necessary steps to approach this electoral appointment with decision-making capability. However, he emphasized that unexpected life events have shifted his focus entirely toward his health and upcoming therapies, leaving the future trajectory of the movement dependent on its continued growth for subsequent electoral rounds.