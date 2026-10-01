Alex Eala Loses Asian Games Semifinal to Wang Xiyu

Filipino top seed Alex Eala saw her quest for a maiden Asian Games gold medal and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification end on October 1, 2026, falling 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to China’s unheralded Wang Xiyu in the semifinals at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, Al Jazeera reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact Eala’s decision to bypass the concurrent Beijing China Open to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games puts her at risk of potential WTA ranking penalties and fines for skipping a mandatory event.

The world number 18 secured her second singles bronze medal and third in total, having also taken the mixed doubles bronze at Hangzhou three years ago.

Semifinal Collapse at Higashiyama Park

The world number 18 looked firmly on track for her first Asian Games final after capturing the opening set. But the momentum shifted abruptly as her level dropped in the second, allowing the 85th-ranked Wang to claw her way back into the fixture.

Wang fought off crucial break points against an increasingly desperate Eala before serving out the match to love in the decider, securing a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. Eala admitted her performance fluctuated significantly during the match, stating, Wang was more consistent. I had a couple of ups and downs during the match, which is something I have to talk to my team about and process, according to Al Jazeera’s reporting.

Weighing National Pride Against Tour Obligations

By traveling to Nagoya, the 21-year-old relinquished the opportunity to earn crucial ranking points and prize money at the concurrent China Open in Beijing. That choice to represent the Philippines leaves her exposed to potential fines and ranking penalties from the WTA for skipping a mandatory tournament.

Despite the professional trade-offs and the sting of missing the gold medal match, Eala maintained a positive outlook on her multi-sport experience. I’m really happy to have experienced this, to experience the support … and to be with the team and, yeah, to compete for the country, Eala said after the match, as reported by Al Jazeera.

All-China Final Beckons as Zhang Advances

Wang will now face 37-year-old Zhang Shuai in an all-China final following Zhang’s straight-sets victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. Zhang rolled back the years with a 6-4, 6-2 win to secure a shot at the gold medal.

Asian Games Tennis Semifinal Results (October 1, 2026) Winner Loser Score Wang Xiyu (China) Alex Eala (Philippines) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Zhang Shuai (China) Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-4, 6-2

Zhang, a former Wimbledon and Australian Open quarterfinalist, boasts a medal record at previous Asian Games, including a silver in the 2018 singles in Jakarta and team gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Looking ahead to the longevity of her career, Zhang reflected on her persistent return to the multi-sport stage, noting, I always feel like this may be my last games. But look, aren’t I here again? as reported by Al Jazeera.

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