Alex Ovechkin to retire from NHL at the end of the season

Alex Ovechkin announced he will retire from the National Hockey League at the end of the current season, concluding a historic career defined by his pursuit of the league’s all-time goalscoring record. The 41-year-old Russian cemented his legacy in April 2025 by scoring his 895th career regular-season goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing mark.

Ovechkin Retires After Breaking Gretzky's Goal Record

Ovechkin reached the pinnacle of hockey history in April 2025 by breaking Wayne Gretzky’s regular-season record, a benchmark that Canadian Hall of Famer Gretzky had held for 31 years after overtaking Gordie Howe in 1994. Reflecting on his decision, Ovechkin stated in a released statement that he loves the game deeply but knows in his heart that the timing is right.

Alex Ovechkin announces last season in NHL with Washington Capitals | NBC4 Washington

It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, Ovechkin said. Everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses.

Franchise Milestones and Upcoming Western Conference Fixtures

Over 1,575 games with the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin has accumulated 1,688 career points, consisting of 929 goals and 759 assists, placing him 10th on the NHL’s all-time points list. Beyond his regular-season dominance, he sits just 11 goals away from passing Gretzky for the most total goals combined between the regular season and playoffs in NHL history. He is also four assists shy of passing Nicklas Backstrom for the franchise career assists record of 762.

Statistic Category Ovechkin Career Total Historical Context Regular-Season Goals 929 All-time NHL leader (surpassed Wayne Gretzky in April 2025) Career Points 1,688 10th-most points in NHL history across 1,575 games Combined Goals (Reg. + Playoffs) Needs 11 Chasing Gretzky for the absolute combined goalscoring record Franchise Assists Needs 4 Chasing Nicklas Backstrom’s club record of 762 assists

The Capitals prepare to host their first Western Conference home game of the new season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Capital One Arena. Looking toward the months ahead, Ovechkin emphasized his focus on the present campaign alongside his teammates. I am excited about this season with my team-mates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special, he noted.

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