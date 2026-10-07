Alpaca MCP server exposes 65 tools for AI client integration

Alpaca Docs reported that its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server exposes 65 specialized tools across Trading and Market Data APIs, enabling direct integration with AI clients like Claude Desktop, VS Code, and Cursor.

The Bottom Line

Alpaca’s MCP server integrates 65 operational tools directly into development environments like VS Code and Claude Desktop without initialization commands.

The architecture supports paper trading by default, requiring explicit configuration switches (`ALPACA_PAPER_TRADE=false`) and live keys to route real capital.

Toolsets can be selectively filtered using environment variables like `ALPACA_TOOLSETS` to comply with API rate limits and client capacity constraints.

Configuring MCP Clients for Alpaca Integration

Deploying the Alpaca MCP server requires inserting a structured JSON block into specific client configuration files, such as `~/.cursor/mcp.json` or `claude_desktop_config.json`. The server operates via the `uvx` command runner, invoking `alpaca-mcp-server` while passing necessary authentication parameters. Users can also build the server locally by cloning the official repository from GitHub and running the provided Docker containers.

Authentication relies strictly on environment variables rather than hardcoded credentials within chat sessions. Operators must supply an active `ALPACA_API_KEY` and `ALPACA_SECRET_KEY` inside the client configuration block. By default, the system initiates in paper trading mode to prevent accidental live capital exposure during automated strategy testing.

Client Environment Connection Protocol Primary Configuration Path Claude Desktop Local / Remote Stdio `claude_desktop_config.json` VS Code Local / Remote Stdio `.vscode/mcp.json` Cursor Local / Remote Stdio `~/.cursor/mcp.json`

Managing Toolsets and Rate Limits

To optimize performance and adhere to individual client constraints, the server allows granular control over active capabilities via the `ALPACA_TOOLSETS` environment variable. Developers can restrict access to specific domains—such as read-only market data or watchlists—by passing comma-separated values like `account,stock-data,crypto-data`. This prevents excessive high-frequency querying that can trigger account-level rate limitations on Alpaca’s infrastructure.

The 65 exposed utilities cover asset discovery, automated order placement, and historical price bars across equities, cryptocurrencies, and options markets. Certain real-time data feeds may require an active Algo Trader Plus subscription. Furthermore, developers upgrading from earlier iterations must note that Version 2 is not a direct drop-in replacement, as parameter structures and tool designations have changed.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.