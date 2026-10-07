Amazon Echo Dot Deal: 67% Off During Prime Days

Amazon slashed the price of its fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker to 29 euros instead of 89 euros during the Prime Flash Days running from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, offering buyers a 67 percent discount, as Ouest-France reported.

Amazon Echo Dot Pricing and Prime Flash Days Discounts

The price reduction cuts the cost of the compact smart speaker down to 29 euros during the promotional window ending late on Oct. 7, 2026. While one outlet reported the base Echo Dot price drop to 29 euros from an 89 euro list price, another retail configuration bundled two new-generation units for 56.98 euros instead of 129.98 euros. Presse-citron noted that the single-unit discount is available to all customers without requiring an active Prime subscription, whereas Journal des seniors stated that the promotional pricing forms part of the perks reserved for paying members of the loyalty program.

Alongside the Echo Dot, Amazon discounted several other items across its hardware and lifestyle catalog during the October event. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus dropped to 37.99 euros from 84.99 euros, while the larger Echo Show 21 smart display fell to 339.99 euros from 549.99 euros, according to Frandroid.

Hardware Specifications and Audio Performance

The fifth-generation Echo Dot measures 100 by 100 by 89 millimeters and weighs 340 grams. Presse-citron reported that the device houses a 44-millimeter front-firing speaker designed to deliver double the bass output of the previous hardware generation. Connectivity options include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, alongside support for Zigbee and Matter protocols to communicate with compatible smart home hardware.

Physical controls on the chassis include a dedicated microphone-off button to halt audio capture. Internal sensors feature an integrated temperature monitor that allows users to build automation routines based on ambient room conditions. Journal des seniors highlighted the hardware’s manufacturing materials, noting that the packaging uses 99 percent sustainably managed or recycled paper sources, the fabric contains 95 percent post-consumer recycled material, and the plastic components incorporate 55 percent recycled content.

Smart Assistant Integration and Ecosystem Features

The voice assistant Alexa handles web searches, weather forecasts, alarms, timers, and voice commands for compatible appliances such as smart lighting and thermostats. Users can pair multiple Echo units together to establish a stereo sound profile or set up a multiroom audio configuration. Presse-citron confirmed that buyers of the current-generation hardware receive an early access period to Alexa+, the generative artificial intelligence assistant developed by Amazon. Following the trial period, the advanced AI service will remain included at no additional cost for Prime members, while non-subscribers will face a monthly fee of 22.99 euros.

Photo: Journal des seniors

Music streaming integration spans multiple platforms, allowing connection to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Audible through wireless protocols. Buyers purchasing the hardware during the promotional window benefit from standard merchant terms, including free shipping, a two-year manufacturer warranty, and a fourteen-day return policy with full refund capability.