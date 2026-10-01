Amazon opens early promotions on tech ahead of Prime Days

Amazon is preparing its Flash Prime Days for subscribers on October 6 and 7, 2026, but the e-commerce giant has already opened the doors to early promotions across its technology catalog. frandroid.com reported that these early discounts span smart home devices, e-readers, tablets, and chargers, with most offers reserved for Prime members.

Echo Show 11 and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Lead Early Discounts

The Echo Show 11 features a redesigned 11-inch Full HD screen built specifically for Alexa+. Amazon includes Alexa+ for free with a Prime subscription, while the device’s new AZ3 Pro processor and Omnisense technology enable automation routines based on presence and room temperature. The smart display also includes a 13-megapixel camera with automatic framing and 3.3x zoom. frandroid.com reported that the Echo Show 11 is available for 154.99 euros, down from its usual price of 269.99 euros.

Alongside the smart display, Amazon discounted the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft to 454.99 euros from its 649.99 euro launch price. The large e-reader features an 11-inch e-ink color screen running at 300 pixels per inch, IPx8 certification, and 64 gigabytes of storage. It comes with an included stylus that integrates artificial intelligence features into digital notebooks.

Tablets, Locks, and Charging Accessories on Sale

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 12 tablet runs on a Snapdragon X Plus chip with passive cooling, meaning it operates without fans or noise. frandroid.com reported that the 2025 model is discounted to 749 euros on Amazon, dropping from 1,149 euros, though the keyboard and charger are sold separately. The device provides up to 16 hours of video playback on a thin chassis.

In power accessories, the Ugreen Uno Qi2 charger delivers 25 watts of power to recharge an iPhone 17 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It features a 55-degree tilt and an indicator light, dropping to 49.99 euros on Amazon compared to its official 64.99 euro price. For outdoor power, EcoFlow’s River 2 Max portable power station offers a 512-watt-hour capacity with 1,000 watts of output for 299 euros instead of 399 euros.

Smart Home Hardware and Security Gear

The SwitchBot Ultra smart lock mounts onto existing deadbolts without drilling and unlocks doors in 1.75 seconds. It supports 18 different access methods, including fingerprints, codes, NFC, and voice commands through Apple Home via Matter, retailing for 179.99 euros down from 249.99 euros. Meanwhile, the Dreame X60 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop drops to 1,099 euros from 1,499 euros, featuring a 42,000-pascal suction rating and a brush extension system that reaches 12 centimeters into corners.

Anker’s Soundcore Q20i active noise-canceling headphones are discounted to 28.99 euros from 49.99 euros, offering 40 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Additional discounts include the Xiaomi Poco F9 Ultra smartphone at 849 euros down from 1,203 euros, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera at 288 euros down from its 2023 launch price of 539 euros, and the Navee GT3 Pro electric scooter at 379.99 euros down from 549 euros.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Inventory and Stock Duration

Amazon has not specified exact inventory quantities for these early Flash Prime promotions or whether additional items will join the active lineup before the official October 6 start date. It remains unconfirmed how long these introductory price cuts will remain live once stock runs out.