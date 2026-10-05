Angel Reese Wins WNBA Defensive Player of the Year After Record Season

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was named the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the league’s top individual defensive award, marca.com reported. The milestone caps a record-setting debut season in Atlanta that also saw Reese secure a gold medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Reese Leads WNBA in Defensive Win Shares

The tape and the analytics paint an exhaustive picture of a dominant defensive campaign. Reese led the WNBA with 3.39 Defensive Win Shares and anchored the interior with a 100.0 defensive rating, which ranked fourth overall in the league. The Atlanta Dream allowed 7.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with her on the floor, marking the largest differential among the team’s regular rotation players.

Her work on the boards directly suppressed opposing second-chance opportunities. Reese averaged 7.3 defensive rebounds per contest, allowing Atlanta to limit opponents to a league-low 9.5 second-chance points per game. Alongside teammates Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, Reese formed the spearhead of a disruptive perimeter and interior defense that locked down passing lanes all season long.

Defensive Metric Reese’s Stat / Standing Defensive Win Shares 3.39 (League Leader) Defensive Rating 100.0 (4th in WNBA) Defensive Rebounds 7.3 per game Team Defensive Impact -7.9 points per 100 possessions

Reese Credits Teammates After Receiving Trophy

Following a surprise trophy presentation led by her mother and featuring a voice-over from Atlanta rapper Latto, Reese quickly turned her focus toward the collective effort required to secure the award. I have the trophy, but I definitely want Jordin and Rhyne to sign it because I think they deserve it just as much as I do, Reese stated, highlighting the contributions of Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard.

Earlier in the campaign, Reese publicly declared that the award was bound for Atlanta, a prediction that materialized after a dominant regular-season finish. The honor arrives as a direct response to lingering critics who questioned her transition following her collegiate career at LSU. By anchoring a historic defense and setting single-season rebounding records—including collecting 500 rebounds and pulling down 26 boards in a single game—Reese silenced doubts with production.

Photo: cbsnews.com

The Postseason Push in Atlanta

With the individual hardware secured, attention shifts entirely to the hardwood as the Atlanta Dream play the WNBA semifinals. Reese's physical presence on both ends of the floor fueled Atlanta's Game 1 victory, proving that her regular-season dominance carries over into high-stakes playoff basketball. Whether this defensive anchor can carry the Dream past their semifinal opposition remains the defining question of October.

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