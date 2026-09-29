Angèle Teams Up With Caroline Polachek and SebastiAn for New Single “Love Triangle

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Angèle has teamed up with Caroline Polachek and producer SebastiAn for her new single “Love Triangle,” which premiered on BBC Radio 1. The track serves as the latest preview of her upcoming third album, Instinct, set for release on October 16.

The Bottom Line

  • The Collaboration: Angèle recruits Caroline Polachek and Ed Banger-affiliated producer SebastiAn for the new single “Love Triangle.”
  • The Premiere: The track made its debut on BBC Radio 1, showcasing Polachek wooing the Belgian star in French.
  • The Album Rollout: “Love Triangle” previews Angèle’s third album, Instinct, arriving on October 16 as her first new LP since 2022’s Nonante-Cinq.

Decoding the Electro-Pop Dynamic of “Love Triangle”

On her new single “Love Triangle,” Angèle faces a compelling creative choice: how to navigate the artistic push-and-pull between SebastiAn and Caroline Polachek. The trio’s collaborative track premiered on BBC Radio 1, immediately drawing attention for its distinct sonic friction. Polachek delivers vocal lines wooing the Belgian star entirely in her native French, layered meticulously over a sharp electro production crafted by SebastiAn, a fixture of the Ed Banger stable.

The Road to Instinct and Star-Studded Production

“Love Triangle” arrives as the latest preview of Angèle’s forthcoming third album, Instinct. The album is scheduled to drop on October 16, marking her first new LP since the 2022 release of Nonante-Cinq. But SebastiAn and Polachek are not the only heavy hitters lending their talents to the tracklist. The forthcoming record also boasts production and collaborative presence from heavyweight electronic acts Justice and Soulwax, signaling a deeply collaborative, club-adjacent direction for the singer-songwriter.

Angèle Teams Up With Caroline Polachek and SebastiAn for New Single "Love Triangle
Photo: yahoo.com

Meanwhile, Polachek continues her steady creative momentum following the acclaim around her 2023 solo album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. That project received an expanded life with the 2024 “Everasking Edition” release, alongside a string of select one-off singles involving Danny L Harle and the English indie outfit caroline.

A Snapshot of the Current Pop Landscape

Key Releases and Collaborations Surrounding Instinct
Artist / Project Key Details Timeline
Angèle — “Love Triangle” Features Caroline Polachek and SebastiAn; premiered on BBC Radio 1. Today
Angèle — Instinct Third album featuring Justice, Soulwax, Polachek, and SebastiAn. October 16
Caroline Polachek Follows up Desire, I Want to Turn Into You (2023) and its 2024 deluxe edition. 2023–2024

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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