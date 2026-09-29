Angèle Teams Up With Caroline Polachek and SebastiAn for New Single “Love Triangle

Angèle has teamed up with Caroline Polachek and producer SebastiAn for her new single “Love Triangle,” which premiered on BBC Radio 1. The track serves as the latest preview of her upcoming third album, Instinct, set for release on October 16.

The Bottom Line The Collaboration: Angèle recruits Caroline Polachek and Ed Banger-affiliated producer SebastiAn for the new single “Love Triangle.”

Angèle recruits Caroline Polachek and Ed Banger-affiliated producer SebastiAn for the new single “Love Triangle.” The Premiere: The track made its debut on BBC Radio 1, showcasing Polachek wooing the Belgian star in French.

The track made its debut on BBC Radio 1, showcasing Polachek wooing the Belgian star in French. The Album Rollout: “Love Triangle” previews Angèle’s third album, Instinct, arriving on October 16 as her first new LP since 2022’s Nonante-Cinq.

Decoding the Electro-Pop Dynamic of “Love Triangle”

On her new single “Love Triangle,” Angèle faces a compelling creative choice: how to navigate the artistic push-and-pull between SebastiAn and Caroline Polachek. The trio’s collaborative track premiered on BBC Radio 1, immediately drawing attention for its distinct sonic friction. Polachek delivers vocal lines wooing the Belgian star entirely in her native French, layered meticulously over a sharp electro production crafted by SebastiAn, a fixture of the Ed Banger stable.

The Road to Instinct and Star-Studded Production

“Love Triangle” arrives as the latest preview of Angèle’s forthcoming third album, Instinct. The album is scheduled to drop on October 16, marking her first new LP since the 2022 release of Nonante-Cinq. But SebastiAn and Polachek are not the only heavy hitters lending their talents to the tracklist. The forthcoming record also boasts production and collaborative presence from heavyweight electronic acts Justice and Soulwax, signaling a deeply collaborative, club-adjacent direction for the singer-songwriter.

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Meanwhile, Polachek continues her steady creative momentum following the acclaim around her 2023 solo album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. That project received an expanded life with the 2024 “Everasking Edition” release, alongside a string of select one-off singles involving Danny L Harle and the English indie outfit caroline.

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