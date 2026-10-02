Angelica Pasculli faces monthly cost for pancreatic cancer drug

Angelica Pasculli Faces 39,800-Dollar Monthly Price Tag for Life-Extending Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Facing advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosed during her third month of pregnancy, Italian mother Angelica Pasculli requires a US-developed molecule called daraxonrasib that costs 39,800 dollars for a 30-day supply. Because European regulatory availability is still pending and the biotech firm Revolution Medicines has not granted compassionate use, Pasculli and her husband Pasquale confront an annual treatment cost approaching nearly 480 thousand dollars.

Pasculli chose to continue her pregnancy despite her diagnosis, prioritizing her child over immediate chemotherapy. Without that initial treatment, her disease progressed. Clinical studies on daraxonrasib show that the molecule extends patient survival by approximately six months compared to standard chemotherapy, though it does not offer a definitive cure.

«Chiedo solo la possibilità di vivere ancora un po’ di più, sperando che nel frattempo escano nuove terapie. Voglio accompagnare mio figlio a scuola, rimboccargli le coperte. Voglio vivere», Pasculli stated in an appeal directed to Italian President Mattarella and executives at the Italian Medicines Agency, known as Aifa.

Global Pricing Clashes and Regulatory Hurdles Delay European Access

The financial barrier surrounding daraxonrasib highlights broader tensions in transatlantic pharmaceutical pricing. Efforts by former US administration policies under Donald Trump aimed to tie domestic US drug prices to lower rates paid across the European Union.

Aifa records indicate that numerous patients in Italy are eligible for the daraxonrasib treatment. Providing the drug nationwide would cost the Italian state roughly 1.6 billion dollars. While Aifa has attempted to negotiate compassionate access with Revolution Medicines, the company’s response remained focused on regulatory timelines, effectively signaling that state budgets must absorb the commercial cost.

Farmindustria has maintained that a wholesale reduction of pharmaceutical prices remains impracticable under current market frameworks. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, is expected to evaluate the commercial authorization of the drug shortly. Once the EMA grants approval, Aifa will face direct negotiations with the manufacturer to secure a substantial discount for the Italian healthcare system.

Public Appeals and Grassroots Fundraising Fill Institutional Gaps

Following a broadcast feature on the television program Le Iene, the Pasculli family established a dedicated email address at [email protected] to facilitate direct contact and public donations. The initiative seeks to bridge the funding gap while regulatory bodies and corporate leadership continue their negotiations.

«Sbrigatevi, per favore. Fatelo per me e per le persone che sperano di vivere più a lungo nonostante la malattia», Pasculli urged, pointing to the urgency shared by thousands of patients awaiting access to innovative molecular therapies.