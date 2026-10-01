Anna Monta Olek enters Baku world Championships as world number one

German judoka Anna Monta Olek enters the World Championships in Baku as the world number one in the under-78-kilogram category. The 24-year-old Hannover native reached the top of the rankings ahead of the tournament starting on Sunday, marking a major milestone in her career following her silver medals at both the World and European Championships.

Market Impact

Olek enters the Baku World Championships as the top-ranked judoka in the under-78kg division.

Current tournament results directly contribute to the qualification rankings for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

From Early Television Appearances to Global Rankings

Olek’s first major public appearance took place at age eleven on the ARD show “Klein gegen Groß,” hosted by Kai Pflaume. On September 28, 2013, she competed in a grip-strength challenge by swinging between judo sleeves hung from the ceiling. Facing Olympic bronze medalist Dimitri Peters, Olek won the contest 63 to 51 in front of 4.82 million television viewers.

“That is an exercise that we do as part of circuit training for grip strength, to be able to grip better,” Olek stated. “The sleeves are still hanging in our dojo today.” Thirteen years later, she leads the world rankings in her division. “When I first took over the top spot, I took screenshots,” Olek said. “It’s a nice feeling every time you open the list and stand right at the top.”

Family Legacy and Rigorous Preparation

Athletic pedigree runs deep in Olek’s family. Her mother, Petra, won European Championship bronze in water polo in 1985, while her father, Detlef Knorrek, secured a judo bronze medal at the European Championships in 1991. While her father collected two Olympic appearances, Olek targets her first appearance on the Olympic stage for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Balancing twice-daily training sessions with studies in industrial engineering, Olek credits her recent success to psychological development. “I used to be extremely nervous, usually a week before competitions,” Olek explained. “Now, thanks to working with a sports psychologist, I focus more on what I can control and on myself.” Her preparation includes strict routines, such as wearing the same shirt and shorts beneath her judo suit, consuming consistent beverages, and eating porridge.

Tactical Versatility and the Road to Los Angeles

Judo matches frequently turn on split-second decisions where mental composure dictates the outcome. “You can lose within a millisecond if you’re not paying attention,” Olek noted. “It decides who withstands the pressure better in their head.”

Anna Monta Olek: Career Profile and Current Status Metric Detail Age 24 Hometown Hannover, Germany Weight Class Under 78 Kilograms World Ranking Number 1 Major Honors World Championship Silver, European Championship Silver Target Event Baku World Championships / Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Before stepping onto the tatami, Olek prepares multiple pathways for each opponent. “Before fights, I always discuss three options for the tactic,” Olek stated, “so that I have plan B and C ready.” With the current tournament circuit directly influencing the qualification pathway for Los Angeles 2028, Olek aims to convert her top-ranking status into a World Championship medal in Baku.

Disclaimer: The insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.