Anthony Schuman, a Shelton-based U.S. Army infantry veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Infantry out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, discovered stand-up comedy through an open mic at Le Voyeur in Olympia after a therapy group urged him to do something strictly for himself.

What You Need to Know About This Veteran’s Journey

After the sudden death of a fellow service member, he selected an open mic performance as a personal therapy project.

He now draws material from everyday struggles, fatherhood, and grief, while pointing local performers and audiences toward downtown Olympia’s Vomity.

From Fort Campbell Deployments to Olympia Open Mics

Schuman’s path to the stage began after the sudden loss of a fellow veteran. Seeking an outlet, he turned to an open mic at Le Voyeur following encouragement from a therapy group to pursue a project entirely for his own well-being. His live debut brought a familiar rush of nerves, focus, and adrenaline that reminded him of his time in combat. Over the years, those intense early nerves transformed into a sense of ease on stage.

During his military service, Schuman deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2011 to 2012 with the 101st Airborne Infantry. Having lived across various South Sound communities—including Puyallup, Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey, and Tanglewilde—he eventually settled in Shelton. His comedy sets now tackle the realities of fatherhood, daily frustrations, and the lingering weight of grief, turning heavy subjects into relatable humor.

Taking Local Comedy to International Stages

The loss of his service dog later inspired Schuman to take his comedy routine internationally to Edinburgh. Despite the distance and the enduring memories of friends lost during his service, those experiences continue to drive his creative work forward. He maintains an active presence in the South Sound arts community and encourages anyone curious about live performance to step up to the microphone.

Key Detail Context Military Background U.S. Army infantry, 3 years with the 101st Airborne Deployment Operation Enduring Freedom (2011–2012) Key Locations Fort Campbell, Le Voyeur (Olympia), and Edinburgh Local Venues Mentioned Le Voyeur and Vomity (Olympia)

For those looking to explore the local comedy scene or try performing themselves, Schuman specifically points to Vomity in downtown Olympia as a welcoming space for both new acts and audiences.