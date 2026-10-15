Apple HomeView Smart Display Gets First Pre-Order Discount at Amazon

Amazon Launches Pre-Order Discounts for the Apple HomeView

Apple unleashed its exciting new HomeView smart display yesterday, and pre-orders are now live with Amazon dropping the price lower than everywhere else. Amazon is offering the brand new Apple HomeView starting down at $289.99 shipped.

That price cut brings the device below its standard $299.00 list price. MacRumors.com noted that shoppers can get all four colors for $289.99, down from the retail baseline. While the markdown amounts to a modest $9 savings, it marks the very first discount tracked on the brand-new hardware category.

Hardware Configurations and Delivery Timelines

As of right now, only a select couple of colors for the new HomeView are marked down. The Wall Mounted edition of the smart display remains at full price across listings.

Photo: macrumors.com

Amazon is currently providing an estimated delivery date for November 13, which is when the HomeView officially launches, according to MacRumors.com. Because this is a brand-new product category for Apple, the company is not taking trade-ins against the device, and there is really no benefit to pre-ordering directly through Apple now that it is lower at Amazon.

Ecosystem Integration and Features

Designed to keep the household connected, the HomeView can recognize the faces of up to six distinct users. It seamlessly switches between profiles to deliver a personalized experience for each individual.

Photo: 9to5mac.com

The device provides a direct touchscreen connection to HomeKit and Matter gear. It also supports FaceTime and functions as an intercom setup around the house while centralizing music, podcasts, audiobooks, and TV integration.

More Apple Pre-Order and Accessory Deals

Alongside the HomeView, pre-orders are also live for the new HomePod mini 2 and the Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) priced at $299. Shoppers who want to upgrade an existing setup can purchase the new Apple TV Siri Remote (4th Generation) for $59, which is compatible with the new 4th Gen Apple TV, the Apple TV HD, and the previous-generation Apple TV 4K. Additionally, shoppers can add an AirTag 2 to their HomeView setup at an Amazon low price.

The 2026 Magic Keyboard for the new M6 Mac mini is available at an Amazon all-time low of $79.99, down from its regular $99 price.