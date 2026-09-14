Arensman and Lemmen Escape Serious Injury After 62km/h Crash at GP Montreal

The high-speed incident unfolded when Sean Quinn went down heavily on a sweeping descent during Sunday’s Canadian WorldTour classic, triggering a chain reaction that caught multiple riders according to In de Leiderstrui. Alongside the Dutch duo, Clement Braz Afonso and Derek Gee were also swept into the sudden pileup on the fast-moving road section. Reflecting on the terrifying opening moments of the accident, INEOS Grenadiers rider Arensman noted that the initial impact and subsequent slide were intensely stressful. “De eerste 2, 3 seconden waren eng,” Arensman recalled, describing how helpless he felt during those fleeting ticks of the clock while hurtling along the asphalt.

Assessing the Physical Toll and Immediate Aftermath Despite the severity of the 62 km/h collision, the immediate medical prognosis for the prominent Dutch contenders avoided the worst-case scenarios. Arensman emerged from the wreckage with painful road rash and deep abrasions, yet medical checks confirmed he sustained no broken bones as reported by In de Leiderstrui. https://x.com/Youri_IJnsen/status/2099210486109683952 Similarly, Visma | Lease a Bike competitor Bart Lemmen managed to mitigate the force of the fall. Lemmen successfully absorbed the brunt of the kinetic energy rather than taking a direct, unshielded impact, quickly reassuring staff and supporters that there was no real reason for long-term health concerns according to In de Leiderstrui.