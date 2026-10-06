Ariel Hukporti tears Achilles tendon during 76ers debut

German national basketball player Ariel Hukporti will miss the entire NBA season after tearing his Achilles tendon during his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, as announced by the team.

A Cruel Twist for the Sixers Center

The 24-year-old center sustained the injury less than five minutes into a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Hukporti had recently left New York following their championship run to sign a one-year, 3.4 million dollar contract with Philadelphia. Trusted to start in place of injured Sixers star Joel Embiid, the native of Stralsund dropped to the floor without contact, immediately clutching his right leg before needing assistance to reach the locker room.

ESPN first broke the diagnosis before the franchise officially confirmed the severity of the injury in a statement. Medical staff scheduled the German international for surgery on Tuesday.

A Familiar, Devastating Precedent

This severe setback marks the second time in Hukporti’s career that he has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. In 2022, he sustained the exact same injury during the preseason for the Australian NBL, forcing him to sit out an entire campaign.

The latest diagnosis casts immediate doubt on his integration into Philadelphia’s frontcourt. Alongside Embiid, global star LeBron James also joined the Sixers following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether Hukporti will ever share the floor with James remains uncertain as the young center faces a grueling rehabilitation process ahead.

Detail Fact Player Ariel Hukporti Team Philadelphia 76ers Injury Achilles Tendon Rupture Contract 1-year, $3.4 million Previous Incident 2022 NBL Preseason (Australia)

The timeline for Hukporti’s recovery stretches across the entirety of the upcoming professional basketball calendar, leaving the Sixers to adjust their rotation without their newly signed center.