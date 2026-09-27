Arizona Diamondbacks lose to Padres in bullpen game meltdown

Arizona Diamondbacks Waste Playoff Opportunity in Bullpen Game Meltdown vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks absorbed a punishing 10-7 defeat against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 26, 2026, squandering a golden opportunity to secure the third and final Wild Card berth with just one regular-season game remaining.

Fresh off an 11-4 victory over San Diego on Friday night, the Diamondbacks entered Saturday with a prime opportunity to take hold of the standings. A Philadelphia Phillies 12-1 loss earlier in the day opened the door wide for Arizona. Instead, a chaotic bullpen game unravelled under the lights, leaving the club’s playoff aspirations entirely dependent on a high-stakes Game 162 finale on Sunday.

A Scrambled Pitching Plan After Corbin Burnes Lands on the IL

Arizona’s afternoon began in turmoil before a single pitch was thrown. The organization had originally slated right-hander Corbin Burnes to start Saturday’s contest, only for news to break that shoulder inflammation would force him onto the injured list. That sudden scratch triggered an emergency pivot to a bullpen game.

While the Diamondbacks bullpen had served as a surprising strength throughout the 2026 campaign, Saturday’s iteration fractured immediately. Official starter Taylor Clarke surrendered three hits and a run in the opening frame, necessitating a quick hook to Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the first. Loaisiga was eventually charged with two runs over two innings, compounded by defensive miscues in the outfield.

In the third frame, outfielders Corbin Carroll and Tim Tawa both lost sight of fly balls in the stadium lights, leading directly to a pair of runs. “I was happy with my jump off the bat — got to it real quick, and then just got in the lights, and it never came out,” Carroll said. “Obviously, there’s a couple balls like that every year, but just unfortunate that it’s game 161.”

Manager Torey Lovullo Explains the Bullpen Maneuvers

The game slipped further away in the middle innings as the Padres capitalized on fresh arms. Right-hander Jose Cabrera entered the contest and served up a damaging three-run double to Manny Machado in the fourth, before yielding two more runs in the fifth.

Nelson had pitched just one out on Friday before Zac Gallen closed out that game, and Gallen was unavailable to pitch on Saturday. “I just felt like I wanted to see what Cabrera could do,” Lovullo stated. “He’s got extremely good stuff with real good upside, and he just couldn’t locate the baseball. And when you mislocate some balls, or your stuff shortens because you might not be releasing the ball exactly the way you want to because you are over-amped, you make mistakes, and they get hit for three-run home runs.”

Reliever Dennis Santana added to the deficit by allowing two more tallies in the sixth inning, stretching San Diego’s advantage out of reach despite a late-inning offensive charge.

Even when facing Padres closer Mason Miller in the ninth inning, Arizona mounted a furious rally, plating three runs to spark brief hope. However, the comeback stalled when Gabriel Moreno had to be pinch-hit for with the bases loaded due to a resurfacing of his hamstring issue. Lovullo confirmed postgame that Moreno received immediate treatment and will DH in Sunday’s critical matchup.

All Hands on Deck for Game 162

The mathematical reality for the Diamondbacks entering Sunday is stark and absolute. Arizona no longer controls its own destiny in the Wild Card race. To punch a ticket to the postseason, the Diamondbacks must win Game 162 while simultaneously requiring a loss from the Philadelphia Phillies. Any other combination of results will eliminate Arizona from playoff contention.