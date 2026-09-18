Armed Security Officer Job in Nebraska City, NE | Allied Universal

Allied Universal is currently hiring for a Security Officer Job in Nebraska City at Allied Universal, offering an hourly wage of $27.00 for qualified candidates looking for flexible shifts across various schedules. According to job listings for the Nebraska City armed security officer position, the temporary role encompasses multiple shift types including afternoon, evening, morning, and overnight hours under Req ID: 2026-1684385 (alternatively referenced in recruitment databases under Req ID: 2026-1611045).

As North America’s leading security and facility services company, Allied Universal deploys personnel across a wide array of sectors, including commercial real estate, healthcare, education, and government. This particular deployment in Nebraska City requires personnel to handle critical security and safety procedures, respond calmly to unfolding incidents, and execute both regular and random perimeter patrols.

Applicants for this armed detail must meet specific compliance and licensing standards before stepping onto a client site.

Requirements and Qualifications for the Nebraska City Detail

To qualify for the armed security officer position in Nebraska City, candidates must satisfy several strict baseline criteria established by the company and regulatory bodies. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to handle armed assignments. Additionally, candidates must possess either a high school diploma, its equivalent, or five years of verifiable work experience.

According to the employment documentation, mandatory credentials include a valid driver’s license and an active armed security license. The company notes that licensing prerequisites are subject to state and local regulations and may be required prior to employment, while the driver’s license is specifically required for driving positions only.

Prospective hires must also clear standard pre-employment evaluations. This process involves a comprehensive background investigation conducted in accordance with federal, state, and local laws—with criminal histories reviewed in a manner consistent with applicable laws—as well as a mandatory drug screening where permitted by law. Selected candidates participate in industry-specific safety and security training programs.

Compensation, Benefits, and Work Environment

The position offers competitive pay set at $27.00 per hour. Depending on whether an applicant secures a temporary arrangement or transitions into a full-time capacity, additional perks and benefits become available. Full-time personnel gain access to health insurance plans and 401(k) retirement options, alongside ongoing paid training programs designed to foster career advancement within the organization.

Working conditions and environments vary depending on the specific client site assigned. Daily duties center on delivering customer service while enforcing safety protocols, executing site-specific policies, and providing emergency response when necessary. Employees also gain access to employee discount perks covering restaurants and entertainment venues.

As recruitment efforts continue for Req ID: 2026-1684385, interested applicants can review submission guidelines and technical accommodations through the company’s official portals. Candidates experiencing technical difficulties with the digital application system are advised to reach out directly to local Human Resources offices listed on the corporate web directory.