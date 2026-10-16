Artosa Photo Club Hosts Annual Exhibition in Tienen

The Royal Photography Club Artosa, one of the oldest photographic societies in Flemish Brabant, is hosting its annual exhibition this weekend at the De Schakel meeting center in Tienen. The event showcases the work of 18 photographers, featuring a diverse range of subjects, including animal photography and landscapes, according to ROBtv.

Expanding the definition of photography at Artosa

Founded in 1932, the club is opening its doors to non-traditional equipment to bridge the gap between veteran photographers and younger hobbyists. While the club maintains a legacy spanning nearly 95 years, organizers are actively encouraging the use of smartphones as legitimate tools for image creation. Etienne Kinnaert, a photographer with the club, emphasized that the organization identifies itself as a photography club rather than a technical equipment group. He stated, “We are a fotoclub, and not a fotoapparaatclub. So it is just as good if someone photographs with the smartphone.”

Displaying the best of 18 photographers

The exhibition features a curated selection of work, with members displaying their four strongest pieces in the main hall. The club also dedicated the entrance area to experimental glass photography, allowing members creative freedom in that medium. Ann Gregoor of Artosa, noted that the entrance displays reflect this inclusive approach to artistic expression. The exhibition is free to the public and serves as a recruitment effort to attract younger members who are already proficient with mobile photography workflows.

Bridging the generational gap in digital imaging

The club’s decision to integrate smartphone photography into their annual exhibition highlights a broader trend in photographic societies: adapting to the ubiquity of mobile sensors. By lowering the barrier to entry, the group aims to integrate a younger demographic that utilizes high-end mobile optics and computational photography features daily. Kinnaert expressed his hope that teenagers will join the club, citing their familiarity with smartphone interfaces as a natural starting point for formal membership. He added, “And they can exhibit afterwards of course.”

Event Detail Information Organization Koninklijke Fotoclub Artosa Founded 1932 Location De Schakel, Withuisstraat, Tienen Featured Photographers 18 Entry Fee Free

The exhibition remains open at the De Schakel meeting center in the Withuisstraat for the duration of the weekend. Visitors can view the collection of traditional and smartphone-captured images during these hours.