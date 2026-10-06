Arturo Lincón and Stephen Ramsbottom face benefit delays

Army Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Lincón left Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany with severe shrapnel injuries to his left vertebral artery and a high risk for stroke—yet military medical staff determined his condition did not warrant admission.

Discharged Directly to Barracks Without Admission

A veteran of tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Lincón was sent straight to Army barracks following his discharge. He received instructions to schedule his own outpatient appointments.

“I was just kind of on my own, at least it felt like that,” Lincón told the Associated Press.

Outpatient Realities and Rehabilitation Hurdles

Lincón subsequently completed weeks of specialized outpatient care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. Months later, however, he continues facing obstacles to secure his traumatic injury benefits.

Bureaucratic Delays in Traumatic Injury Benefits

Wounded service members face persistent administrative hurdles while managing outpatient recovery without inpatient admission. Bureaucratic delays stretch for months in processing traumatic injury benefits under the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance.

Mounting Paperwork and Self-Advocacy Burdens

Veterans report shouldering the burden of building their own medical and insurance documentation cases. Major Stephen Ramsbottom experienced a wait exceeding four months simply to obtain his MRI results after medical staff extracted shrapnel from his head.

“I’ve had to build my own case for everything,” Ramsbottom told the outlet, adding, “It’s very frustrating.”

Protracted Timelines for Financial Resolution

Similar administrative delays affect other wounded personnel within the military medical apparatus. The ongoing processing delays for Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance claims leave injured officers managing complex paperwork alongside their physical rehabilitation.

With cases requiring self-advocacy through multiple military treatment installations, the timeline for financial and medical resolution remains protracted for veterans recovering from combat trauma.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.