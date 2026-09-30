Ashley McBryde: How Nashville Tried (and Failed) to Change Her

Grammy-winning country songwriter Ashley McBryde revealed on the Rolling Stone Nashville Now podcast that Music Row tried to change her appearance and style when she first moved to town, suggesting things like wearing blond hair and fringe and telling her to stop getting tattoos.

The Bottom Line

The Core Clash: Music Row initially pressured Arkansas native Ashley McBryde to abandon her signature tattoos, dark hair, and personal style for a more conventional pop-country look.

Music Row initially pressured Arkansas native Ashley McBryde to abandon her signature tattoos, dark hair, and personal style for a more conventional pop-country look. The Resistance Tactic: Instead of fighting back with arguments, McBryde leaned into uncomfortable styling choices to make the executives feel just as awkward as she did.

Instead of fighting back with arguments, McBryde leaned into uncomfortable styling choices to make the executives feel just as awkward as she did. Current Chapter: The candid revelations coincide with her latest album, Wild, released in May, and the operation of her mocktail bar, Redemption, on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Resisting the Mold on Music Row

Ashley McBryde has never fit the conventional Nashville mold. When she arrived in town, industry gatekeepers immediately targeted her personal aesthetic. McBryde recalled being asked directly on the podcast, “How do you feel about being blond?”

Beyond hair color, stylists and executives critiqued her height and body art. “I’m not tall like the other options in country music at the time. I’m not blond, I’m covered in tattoos — not as many then as there are now, and that’s how I met that advice when they were like, ‘Stop getting tattoos,’” McBryde explained. Suggestions ranged from adding fringe to her wardrobe to tucking her pants inside her boots.

Turning Discomfort Back on the Advisers

Rather than quietly accepting the makeover attempts, McBryde found a distinctly psychological way to handle the bad guidance. While she played along to a certain degree, she let the absurdity speak for itself.

“I don’t have to tell you it looks ridiculous. You can see it looks ridiculous,” she noted. “I have a gift for, if something makes me that uncomfortable… you will be as uncomfortable as I am. You’re giving me terrible advice. Why should you not feel the effects of this?”

Family Lineage and New Ventures in Nashville

The conversation on the podcast extended far past wardrobe choices, diving into deeper personal territory. McBryde explored her family lineage while discussing her latest album, Wild, which dropped in May.

Photo: yahoo.com

She also opened up about her ongoing journey to sobriety and what the concept of redemption means to her—a theme that extends beyond her music and into the naming of her mocktail-forward bar, Redemption, located on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Key Elements of Ashley McBryde’s Recent Project and Media Tour Category Detail Latest Album Wild (Released in May) Primary Topics Family lineage, desire to be “fully seen,” sobriety journey Podcast Appearance Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now Business Venture Redemption (mocktail bar on Lower Broadway)

The episode of Nashville Now is hosted by Deputy Editor and Head of Country Joseph Hudak, part of a weekly series featuring prominent voices across the country music landscape.