Assistant Professor of Real Estate Wichita State University Job Opening

Wichita State University’s W. Frank Barton School of Business has opened a search for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Real Estate to join its faculty for the Fall 2027 semester. The recruitment drive seeks an academic specialist to contribute to the continued growth of the Real Estate program, engage with industry professionals, and teach undergraduate and graduate courses.

The appointment sits within the Department of Finance, Real Estate, and Decision Sciences, situated inside Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall on the university’s Innovation Campus. The successful applicant will shoulder a 2/2 teaching load covering both undergraduate and graduate levels while building out a research program and industry-engaged scholarship.

Beyond traditional classroom duties, the incoming faculty member will have active involvement with Wichita State’s Center for Real Estate. The role carries a potential future opportunity to serve as Director of the Center for Real Estate, contingent upon qualifications and mutual interest. Candidates will have opportunities to incorporate applied and experiential learning into the curriculum.

To qualify for the tenure-track post, applicants must hold a terminal degree in a direct field, specifically a Ph.D. in Real Estate Finance, Economics, or a closely related field from an accredited institution. Alternatively, doctoral candidates at the advanced All But Dissertation (ABD) stage will be considered under the condition that they provide strong evidence that all degree requirements will be completed by the end of May 2027.

Academic Integration on the Innovation Campus

Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus serves as the physical home for the W. Frank Barton School of Business. The Innovation Campus provides a environment where academia, applied learning, research, and industry come together.

By forging close ties with the local and regional commercial sector, the Barton School builds pathways for students and faculty members to collaborate with businesses via professional partnerships, applied projects, research, and experiential learning.

Application Timeline and Next Steps

Interested academics, doctoral students, and others are encouraged to review the full job description. Smita Srivastava is the Associate Dean for Faculty and Research at Wichita State University.

With the appointment slated to take effect at the start of the Fall 2027 academic term, applicants are expected to demonstrate excellence in teaching and maintain an active research program.