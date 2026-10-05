At 16:30 on Monday, October 5, 2026, a double-decker commuter bus carrying over 40 passengers overturned on Riksväg 25 between Hanaslöv and Kvälleberg, heading toward Alvesta.

Hospitals Prepare for Ten Seriously Injured Patients

The severe single-vehicle crash drew a massive response from police, rescue services, and multiple ambulances, alongside a rescue helicopter from the Swedish Maritime Administration, leaving roughly ten people seriously injured. Det är en allvarlig olycka med tanke på att den vält och det är så många inblandade, stated the rescue service operations manager to SVT.

Region Kronoberg shifted into a heightened state of preparedness, known as a stabsläge, as hospitals in Växjö, Ljungby, and Karlskrona prepared to receive the influx of patients.

Communications Director Kristina Jordevik noted that the exact tally of critical injuries remained fluid during the initial hours of the response, with figures hovering around nine to eleven severe casualties while medical teams continued intake. Region Kronoberg opened two informational hotlines for relatives at 0470-58 88 84 and 0470-58 88 85.

Photo: Aftonbladet

Complex Extraction on Riksväg 25

Emergency responders faced a complex extraction scene on the multi-lane straightaway. Emergency personnel had to cut open the median barrier to allow ambulances to clear the scene swiftly.

Bystanders and private motorists also stepped in immediately after the crash, assisting passengers trapped inside the overturned Länstrafiken Kronoberg double-decker before professional rescue units arrived.

On-Site Casualty Figures Confirmed

Pär Stensson, the rescue leader on site, confirmed that a total of 47 individuals were aboard the vehicle when it left the roadway.

Out of that total, approximately 15 people were transported directly to hospitals via ambulance and helicopter, while other passengers with minor injuries were bussed or driven to a local healthcare center in Skärvet for immediate observation and checks. Dock så kan jag inte säga exakt antal personer, om det har varit flera personer med i ambulanserna eller bara en, commented Agnes Brandt at SOS Alarm.

Photo: Expressen

Active Criminal Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet established what caused the bus to veer off the road and roll into a ditch. Police spokesperson Filip Annas stated that the driver of the bus remained conscious and communicative following the crash, and officers initiated formal interrogations with the driver, passengers, and motorist witnesses.

Forensic technicians sealed off the site to conduct a technical investigation, leaving the damaged bus on its side as authorities weigh whether a technical failure or external factor contributed to the disaster.

Crash Closes Riksväg 25 Toward Alvesta

The accident brought commuter traffic along Riksväg 25 to a near standstill, with the roadway closing entirely in the direction of Alvesta and traffic diverted through Ör and Moheda.

Recovery and investigative work was expected to stretch past midnight, maintaining severe disruptions across the regional transit network as crisis support lines remained open for affected families.