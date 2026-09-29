Atalanta’s Raspadori Leaves Italy Camp Due to Injury

Giacomo Raspadori Exits Italy Squad Ahead of Nations League Clash with France

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Depth Test: Atalanta must adjust their attacking shape without Raspadori, shifting tactical weight onto remaining forwards for upcoming fixtures.

Atalanta must adjust their attacking shape without Raspadori, shifting tactical weight onto remaining forwards for upcoming fixtures. International Rotation: The Italian national team faces a selection crunch ahead of the Saint-Denis trip, forcing tactical overhauls in the final third.

Coverciano Exit and the Immediate Physical Assessment

Giacomo Raspadori has officially departed the Italian national team training camp at Coverciano, returning early to his club base in Bergamo. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, the Atalanta forward was forced to exit the pitch at halftime during the recent victory against Turkey due to physical discomfort.

Upon reporting to Coverciano, the forward did not participate in training sessions with the rest of the group. Instead, he remained completely on the sidelines while athletic trainers monitored his recovery. Subsequent instrumental tests confirmed that the injury prevents him from taking part in the upcoming fixtures, cutting short his international window.

Nations League Implications and Squad Redesign

The timing of this setback disrupts preparations for the crucial UEFA Nations League schedule. With Raspadori ruled out of both the upcoming match against Les Bleus and the subsequent fixture against Turkey on October 5 in Bologna, the coaching staff faces an unexpected selection dilemma. Players who featured heavily in Turkey, alongside Nicolò Cambiaghi who substituted on during the second half, underwent recovery sessions in the pool, leaving the tactical structure thin as preparations ramp up.

Fixture Timeline and Squad Status Opponent / Event Date Location Raspadori Status Turkey (Previous Match) Late September 2026 Bursa, Turkey Substituted at Halftime France (Nations League) October 2, 2026 Saint-Denis, France Unavailable (Withdrew) Turkey (Nations League) October 5, 2026 Bologna, Italy Unavailable (Withdrew)

Zingonia Return and Club Outlook

The focus now shifts entirely to Zingonia, where Atalanta’s internal medical staff will take full charge of the player’s rehabilitation process. Having left Coverciano following the definitive results of the instrumental evaluations, the forward must undergo further assessments in Bergamo to determine the precise recovery window.

For the Nerazzurri, managing the fitness levels across a crowded fixture list remains paramount. The club’s technical staff will carefully monitor the forward’s physical condition to avoid any setbacks upon his eventual re-integration into the tactical setup.

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