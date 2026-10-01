Australia Card Surcharge Ban Takes Effect as Businesses Raise Prices

Card Surcharge Ban Takes Effect as Reserve Bank Estimates $1.6 Billion in Annual Consumer Savings

Australia’s sweeping card surcharge ban took effect on Thursday, eliminating extra checkout fees on retail transactions including coffee, clothing, and groceries. While the Reserve Bank of Australia estimates the reform will save consumers $1.6 billion annually by removing card processing fees, business owners warn that the absorption of these costs will drive up menu prices and squeeze operating margins.

The Bottom Line The Reform: Surcharges on Visa, Mastercard, eftpos, and American Express transactions are prohibited starting Thursday.

Surcharges on Visa, Mastercard, eftpos, and American Express transactions are prohibited starting Thursday. The Consumer Impact: The Reserve Bank projects $910 million in annual reductions for merchant processing costs, which are expected to lower overall retail pricing over time.

The Reserve Bank projects $910 million in annual reductions for merchant processing costs, which are expected to lower overall retail pricing over time. The Business Dilemma: Small business operators report facing a difficult choice between absorbing merchant fees or raising shelf prices to offset expenses amid climbing supplier and labor costs.

Perth Cafe Owners Weigh Broke or Pass It On

Bayswater cafe owner Rob Strahan, who operates The Oarhouse along the Swan River with his wife Nic, stated that absorbing card fees threatens the viability of his business. “It’s absolutely not savings because the bank charges are still there. So either I absorb it and I go broke, or I pass it on,” Mr Strahan said. The cafe previously absorbed about $15,000 in card fees during its first year before introducing a 1.8 per cent surcharge.

Photo: The Guardian

To offset the new ban, The Oarhouse raised the price of a 12-ounce coffee from $6 to $6.50, marking its first price increase in two years. Mr Strahan noted that supplier costs had climbed roughly 20 per cent recently, while staff had received three pay rises. Under the previous structure, a card customer paid about $6.11 including the surcharge, whereas a cash customer avoided the fee. Under the new rules, card users pay approximately 39¢ more, while cash payers face the full 50¢ increase.

Industry Groups Warn of Price Pressures and Small Business Strain

Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA chief executive Will Golsby noted that operating without card acceptance is impractical in a largely cashless society. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar warned that the surcharge ban is pushing up prices and hurting small business operators who relied on the fees to recover merchant processing expenses.

Photo: SMH.com.au

Darkstar Coffee assistant manager Marcus Cozza, speaking to wholesalers across Western Australia from Exmouth to Albany, indicated that while some cafes had added 50¢ to coffees, others were absorbing the fees. Darkstar had previously integrated payment processing costs directly into its pricing structure, avoiding a direct price hike on Thursday. However, Mr Cozza expressed concern that rising menu prices across the cafe network could deter customer traffic and depress trade.

Banks Scale Back Rewards While Businesses Scramble for Compliance

As merchants adjust to the regulatory shift, major financial institutions are simultaneously altering consumer credit card products. Financial literacy expert and author Nicole Pedersen-McKinnon stated that banks have quietly slashed credit card perks and frequent flyer point earn rates ahead of the changes. Senior financial planner Rebecca Pritchard noted that commercial banking institutions are repricing products to manage their own balance sheets under the new framework.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Concurrently, major institutional payers have adjusted their payment acceptance policies. The Australian Taxation Office removed credit cards as an accepted payment method, noting that only 2.3 per cent of tax payments in the 2024 financial year used credit cards and asserting that transferring merchant fees to the broader community was inappropriate.

Compliance Vulnerabilities for Vulnerable Merchants

Business lobby groups have highlighted compliance hurdles accompanying the transition. Brian Laul, founder of the Australian Multicultural Community and Business Chamber, warned that shops run by migrants and non-English speakers are at particular risk of inadvertent non-compliance due to confusion over checkout rules. Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert noted that while modern card terminals might remove surcharge line items automatically, smaller operators often lack the technical infrastructure to execute rapid adjustments.

Businesses may be forced to increase prices as card surcharge ban begins | ABC NEWS

To assist merchants, the Reserve Bank will further limit interchange fees—the fees paid by a merchant’s bank to the customer’s card issuer for processing payments. Additionally, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission confirmed that businesses may offer discounts for alternative payment methods such as cash or PayID to steer consumer behavior without violating the surcharge prohibition.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.