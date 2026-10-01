Austrian Chamber Backs Legal Action Against New Package Tax Despite Government Intentions

Wirtschaftskammer Lower Austria Backs Legal Challenge Against New Federal Package Tax

Austria’s newly implemented federal package tax on major online retailers has sparked immediate economic pushback, prompting the Wirtschaftskammer NÖ (WKNÖ) to announce its support for formal legal challenges. Enacted on Thursday, the measure levies a 2.40-euro fee on individual package deliveries handled by large-scale e-commerce operators. According to noe.ORF.at, the economic chamber contends that the policy places an unfair burden on regional vendors who rely on major digital marketplaces to reach consumers.

Nearly 35 million parcels were delivered across Lower Austria in 2025 by the Post, with the vast majority originating from large online retail platforms, postal data shows. The introduction of the 2.40-euro surcharge is expected to see costs directly passed down to buying consumers and independent merchants alike. Alexander Smuk, chairman of the committee for mail-order, internet, and general trade at WKNÖ, criticized the federal measure for failing to protect brick-and-mortar stores, arguing instead that it threatens hundreds of local businesses.

Lower Austrian Merchants Face Squeezed Margins and Shifting Consumer Habits

Between 600 and 1,000 independent retailers across Lower Austria utilize platforms such as Amazon or Otto-Versand to distribute their inventory. Smuk noted that rather than encouraging shoppers to return to physical high-street storefronts—the stated intent of the Ministry of Finance—the new tax risks driving consumers toward Asian discount platforms. Efforts to artificially separate online operations from physical retail ignore modern commercial realities, Smuk told noe.ORF.at, emphasizing that virtually no modern enterprise operates entirely divorced from digital channels.

The Ministry of Finance maintains that the levy functions as a measure to support the stationären Handels. Government officials have confirmed that affected businesses retain the freedom to pursue legal avenues in court. Until the judiciary provides clarity on the tax’s legality, WKNÖ advises local merchants to examine how major marketplaces adjust their fee structures in response to the surcharge.

Legal Action Plans and Internal Market Complaints Take Shape

Major digital platforms, including Otto-Versand and Zalando, have signaled their intention to contest the package tax through the courts, while Amazon has welcomed a judicial review of the policy, as reported by the Austrian Press Agency (APA). WKNÖ has committed to offering juristische Unterstützung to any regional enterprise targeted by the administrative shift. Alongside domestic litigation support, the chamber is actively preparing a formal Binnenmarktbeschwerde.

As corporate legal teams prepare filings, the fundamental debate remains unresolved. Federal financial authorities defend the measure as an economic equalizer, while regional trade representatives warn of unintended collateral damage for businesses embedded in digital supply chains. The ultimate trajectory of the package tax depends on how courts evaluate the legality of the 2.40-euro fee structure.