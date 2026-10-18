Bang Si Hyuk Sues Min Hee Jin Over Unpaid Loan

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has filed a lawsuit against Min Hee-jin in the Seoul Western District Court, seeking repayment of a 2023 personal loan as appeals over their broader shareholders’ agreement dispute head toward a December 17 hearing.

The financial dispute traces back to March 2023, when Min borrowed 3.7 billion Korean won from Bang to help finance her purchase of 573,160 shares—representing a 17.8% stake—in label ADOR from HYBE for approximately 3.738 billion won. Following a legal battle over Min’s put option rights, Chairman Bang moved to recover the funds, applying for a payment order in April.

The Seoul Western District Court Payment Order and Civil Lawsuit

In May, the Seoul Western District Court ordered Min to pay 4.2106 billion Korean won, which is approximately 510.6 million won more than the original loan amount. According to financial reporting from Biz Korea, the additional sum corresponds to three years of simple interest calculated at an annual rate of 4.6 percent. However, the exact interest rate agreed upon by the parties and the precise calculation method remain unconfirmed.

After Min challenged the payment order in July, the matter transitioned from a summary collection procedure into a formal civil lawsuit. The litigation forms a separate front in the ongoing legal friction between the entertainment executive and the entertainment giant.

Seoul Central District Court Rulings on Share Purchase Prices

The personal loan litigation unfolds alongside a much larger corporate conflict centered on ADOR shares and executive oversight. On February 12, Civil Division 31 of the Seoul Central District Court delivered a ruling regarding competing legal actions filed by both sides, dismissing HYBE’s claim seeking confirmation that their shareholders’ agreement had been terminated.

Photo: 스타뉴스

At the same time, the court ruled in favor of Min in her lawsuit for payment of the share purchase price, affirming that her exercise of put options was valid. The bench ordered HYBE to pay 25.5 billion won for the shares, while also ruling that HYBE must bear the litigation costs.

HYBE’s claim is dismissed, and HYBE shall bear the litigation costs. Additionally, Min Hee-jin’s exercise of put options is legitimate, and an amount equivalent to 25.5 billion won shall be paid. Civil Division 31 of the Seoul Central District Court

Disputed Put Options and Settlement Proposals

The core argument in the primary corporate lawsuit involved conflicting interpretations of corporate agreements. HYBE asserted that Min had planned for the group NewJeans to leave and that the shareholders’ agreement had ended roughly four months prior to her exercising the put option. In response, Min maintained that she never attempted to pull NewJeans away and argued that her put option execution was valid because the agreement remained active at the time.

Photo: 조선일보

Subsequently, on February 25, Min held a press conference at the Kyowon Challenge Hall in Jongno-gu, Seoul, regarding the outcome of winning the first-instance lawsuit.

Offering to waive rights valued at roughly 25.6 billion won, Min suggested this concession on the condition that all civil and criminal legal actions involving herself, Danielle from NewJeans, her relatives, associated companies, and former ADOR staff be completely dropped. HYBE did not accept this proposal.

Seoul High Court Security Deposits and Compulsory Execution Stays

Rather than accepting the settlement proposal, HYBE appealed the first-instance judgment. To halt the provisional enforcement of the initial ruling, HYBE deposited 29.25 billion won as a court-guaranteed security. Furthermore, HYBE petitioned the Seoul High Court to invalidate the compulsory execution tied to the stock sale proceeds claim against Min and others.

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To block provisional enforcement while a civil appeal is pending, the defeated party can deposit security with the court and petition for an execution stay. Min’s side said, We will diligently participate in the trial based on the objective facts and legal principles established by the first-instance court.

December 17 Appeal Hearing Schedule

Set for 2:40 p.m. on December 17, the Seoul High Court will conduct the inaugural appeals hearing covering both the lawsuit to confirm the shareholders’ agreement’s termination and the action demanding payment for the share purchase.

With both the loan repayment litigation and the high-stakes appellate proceedings running in parallel, the ultimate financial obligations between Chairman Bang and the former ADOR chief executive remain dependent on the upcoming court dates.