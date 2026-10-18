Belgian Cup Round of 16 Draw: Club Brugge to Face Beveren

Following the conclusion of the 16th-finals in the Croky Cup on October 18, 2026, the draw for the eighth finals has paired third-tier side Union Rochefortoise against KV Mechelen, while defending champions Union SG will face KVC Westerlo, Sporza reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defending holders Union SG host Westerlo in the cup competition.

The Cup Shockwaves and the Road to December

The latest round of the Belgian Cup eliminated heavyweights RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent at the hands of Beerschot and Rochefort. With those powerhouses out of the bracket, the remaining 16 contenders learned their fate on a rainy Sunday evening at the Kiel stadium, where Mo Messoudi assisted with the draw, as detailed by Voetbalkrant.com.

Some Tough Love In Belgium?Club coach Ivan Leko pushes 🇿🇦Shandre Campbell during the Bruges derbyResult: 🇧🇪Cercle Brugge 1-2 Club Brugge🇧🇪The Bafana Bafana international came on in the 67th minute as Club boosted their Belgian Jupiler Pro League title ambitions.Meanwhile,… pic.twitter.com/yUvXRFsYye — https://x.com/A_B_Ditlhobolo/status/2023138350178484639

Rochefort, fresh off their stunning upset over Gent, had hoped for Anderlecht or Standard de Liège, but ultimately pulled KV Mechelen for another home test. Meanwhile, Mo Messoudi secured a home tie for Beerschot against KRC Genk, telling Voetbalkrant.com that he was very satisfied with landing a top club.

Complete Eighth-Final Pairings

Unlike earlier rounds, Jupiler Pro League sides no longer enjoy protected status from the eighth-finals onward. The fixtures will be decided in a single leg over the weekend of December 4, 5, and 6, 2026, with extra time and penalty shootouts settling any stalemates after ninety minutes, according to VoetbalPrimeur.be.

Photo: VoetbalPrimeur.be

Home Team Away Team Royal Antwerp FC OH Leuven Club Brugge SK Beveren Union SG KVC Westerlo Sporting Charleroi STVV Union Rochefortoise KV Mechelen La Louvière Standard de Liège Beerschot KRC Genk Zulte Waregem Cercle Brugge

As VoetbalNieuws.be noted, the slate features several high-profile regional clashes, including a Walloon derby between La Louvière and Standard, and a West-Flemish showdown between Zulte Waregem and Cercle Brugge. The exact match schedule and kickoff times will be finalized following further administrative reviews.

Looking Ahead to the Quarter-Finals

The eight survivors from the December fixtures will advance directly to the quarter-finals, scheduled for February 2, 3, and 4, 2027. Whether giant-killers like Rochefort can engineer another tactical masterclass against top-flight opposition remains the defining storyline as the winter fixtures approach.

Photo: Voetbalkrant.com

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