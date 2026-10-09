Belgrade enterprise wins solution of the year at Adria Security Summit

A Belgrade-based enterprise took top honors at the Adria Security Summit in Zagreb, securing the solution of the year award for an integrated city security project centered on intelligent video surveillance deployment in the Serbian capital.

Market Impact and Strategic Position

Regional Recognition: The award validates the technical complexity of integrating security and technology components into a single municipal safety framework.

The award validates the technical complexity of integrating security and technology components into a single municipal safety framework. Manufacturing Expansion: Marko Galić confirmed plans to operationalize a 17,000-square-meter hardware facility in Serbia by 2027.

Marko Galić confirmed plans to operationalize a 17,000-square-meter hardware facility in Serbia by 2027. Vertical Integration: The business model relies on proprietary software development paired with in-house production and quality control.

The Zagreb Summit Recognition

The Adria Security Summit brought together regional system integrators, manufacturers, and technical specialists in Zagreb to evaluate advancements in security infrastructure. The jury selected the Belgrade enterprise based on the project’s complexity, community impact, and ability to unify disparate technological components into a functional municipal network. Past editions of the summit have recognized major global corporations including Honeywell, Milestone Systems, Suprema Europe, and Hytera Communications.

Marko Galić accepted the award at the summit, noting the significance of peer-reviewed validation from industry professionals. Our industry undergoes a rapid technological shift, and competitiveness increasingly depends on the ability of enterprises to develop and implement innovative solutions, Galić stated.

Production Scaling and the 2027 Factory Rollout

Looking toward operational expansion, Galić outlined concrete manufacturing targets for the near term. The firm intends to open a 17,000-square-meter security camera production plant in Serbia by 2027. Projected output is slated for 7.2 million devices annually.

Metric Projected Target Facility Size 17,000 square meters Annual Production Capacity 7.2 million devices Operational Timeline 2027 Core Capabilities Violence and weapon detection, traffic monitoring

The enterprise maintains that keeping software development in-house while directly managing hardware assembly and quality assurance safeguards proprietary technology across the supply chain. The recognized platform incorporates advanced analytics capable of automated violence and weapon detection alongside traffic surveillance.

Operational Integration Across Municipal Networks

The award-winning case study highlights the practical deployment of intelligent monitoring systems across urban environments. By combining automated threat detection with traffic management feeds, the installation demonstrates how municipal authorities handle multi-layered security protocols.

As competition intensifies across the security technology sector, regional firms increasingly focus on proprietary engineering to capture market share. The upcoming 2027 manufacturing launch positions the company to scale hardware output to match its software deployment capabilities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.