Ben Affleck Confesses Using AI in Netflix Movie Animals

Ben Affleck admitted at Bloomberg’s 2026 Screentime event that he used artificial intelligence “for lots of things” in his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals, premiering October 9. While declining to specify which scenes utilize the tech, Affleck defended its use as an ethical tool to enhance human filmmaking.

The Bottom Line

The Confession: Ben Affleck acknowledged heavy reliance on AI tools during the production of his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals, though he is keeping the exact applications under wraps.

Ben Affleck acknowledged heavy reliance on AI tools during the production of his upcoming Netflix thriller Animals, though he is keeping the exact applications under wraps. The Defense: Speaking at Bloomberg’s 2026 Screentime event, Affleck likened revealing AI use to a magician exposing a trick, arguing that it threatens the illusion of cinematic reality.

Speaking at Bloomberg’s 2026 Screentime event, Affleck likened revealing AI use to a magician exposing a trick, arguing that it threatens the illusion of cinematic reality. The Corporate Ties: The admission arrives as Affleck maintains a close financial relationship with Netflix, following his sale of AI company InterPositive to the streamer for nearly $600 million.

Safeguarding the Magic of Cinematic Realism

When Ben Affleck stepped onto the stage at Bloomberg’s 2026 Screentime event, he did not shy away from the industry’s most polarizing topic. Addressing an audience eager to dissect the future of Hollywood production, the actor and director confirmed that his upcoming Netflix feature Animals makes extensive use of artificial intelligence. Not that he is willing to hand out a set-by-set breakdown of where the algorithms stepped in.

“I used [AI] for lots of things in that movie,” Affleck told Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw. “I’m a little bit hesitant to point out what they are — or even talk about it — because in my business, we’re trying to foster the illusion of reality, right?”

To hear Affleck tell it, pulling back the curtain on digital manipulation destroys the sacred contract between storyteller and audience. He offered a simple analogy: if a spectator attends a magic show, they do not want the performer to announce the presence of a hidden plant right before the trick begins. Despite keeping the specifics close to the vest, Affleck insists the technology serves as a good example of how to use AI ethically because it’s a very human movie.

The thriller features a human cast including Gillian Anderson, Steven Yuen, and Kerry Washington, and is slated to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 9.

Navigating the Streaming Giant and the InterPositive Connection

Affleck’s comfort level with artificial intelligence is hardly surprising given his deep financial alignment with the platform backing his latest project. Netflix and the filmmaker are heavily intertwined following Affleck’s sale of his AI company, InterPositive, to the streaming giant for nearly $600 million. This acquisition places Affleck in a far more bullish and knowledgeable position regarding emerging technologies than the average Hollywood heavyweight.

According to the filmmaker, the widespread industry panic surrounding automated tools tends to evaporate once directors actually spend time experimenting with the software. Once creatives gain a sense of control, the technology sheds its reputation as a nebulous, terrifying alien force meant to displace human labor. Instead, it reveals itself as another form of computing—a technological advancement that’s really in keeping with the longstanding series of technological improvements made in the film and television business.

At the same time, Affleck pushed back against hyperbolic fears regarding the ultimate limits of generative technology. He stated firmly that he does not believe AI will ever provide the ability for a filmmaker to “type [a prompt] in and make a movie that people want to see.”

Putting Viral Podcast Misunderstandings to Rest

Beyond the technical mechanics of Animals, Affleck used the Bloomberg platform to clear the air regarding a viral internet controversy involving his frequent collaborator Matt Damon and their experience working with Netflix. Earlier reports had circulated suggesting that Netflix forced filmmakers to front-load action sequences and reiterate plot points multiple times to cater to distracted viewers scrolling on smartphones.

Animals (2026) Movie Explained | Ben Affleck & Kerry Washington | Netflix Thriller

The rumor originated from a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, where Damon discussed standard streaming methodologies and structural pacing. A clipped pull quote quickly distorted Damon’s commentary, turning an analytical observation into a manufactured headline claiming Netflix mandates exposition-heavy dialogue for distracted audiences.

“Somebody went ahead and did a pull quote, and it got picked up once,” Affleck recalled. He pointed out the logical fallacy of the rumor, noting that as a director and actor on his own projects, he would never publicly complain on a podcast about a platform forcing him to populate his movie with obvious exposition. While acknowledging that studio executives have a lengthy historical precedent of offering counterproductive notes, Affleck stressed that Netflix would never do that.

Project Details Production Metadata Title Animals Distributor Netflix Premiere Date Oct. 9 Key Cast Gillian Anderson, Steven Yuen, Kerry Washington

The Evolving Industry Landscape

As release day approaches for Animals, Affleck’s pragmatic stance on artificial intelligence offers a glimpse into how creators plan to integrate computational tools without alienating audiences. By framing AI as an invisible assistant rather than a headline-grabbing gimmick, filmmakers are attempting to chart a middle course through an era of rapid technological disruption.

Whether viewers will attempt to spot the algorithmic fingerprints hidden within Affleck’s gritty thriller remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the conversation around machine learning in major streaming productions has shifted from existential dread to practical execution.