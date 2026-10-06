Berlin State Criminal Police Office Investigates Arson on Power Cables

The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) has launched an investigation following an arson attack targeting power cables in the Marzahn district. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Monday morning, temporarily interrupted the electricity supply and affected commercial enterprises.

Targeted Sabotage on the Boxberger Straße Cable Bridge

The incident began at approximately 4:00 AM on Monday beneath a cable bridge situated along Boxberger Straße in Berlin-Marzahn. The police are investigating the case as severe arson. Perpetrators ignited discarded automobile tires underneath the cable bridge. The fire damaged the insulation of the power cables.

Authorities assume that the perpetrators may have selected the target specifically. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA), which handles politically motivated crimes orchestrated by extremists, has assumed control of the investigation.

Immediate Disruptions to Power Grids and Local Businesses

The fire damaged two 110,000-volt high-voltage cables alongside multiple 10,000-volt medium-voltage lines. According to Henrik Beuster, a spokesperson for Stromnetz Berlin, the electricity supply was interrupted for a short moment.

Residential households were not affected. Beuster noted that 19 commercial businesses had to be temporarily disconnected from the power grid. They have been supplied via an emergency generator since approximately 9:00 AM.

Beuster expects that the medium-voltage cables can be repaired during the course of Monday. Regarding the high-voltage cables, Beuster could not initially provide any details, as the cables had not yet been released by the police at midday.

A Familiar Blueprint of Berlin Infrastructure Attacks

In the past, there have been multiple attacks on power lines in Berlin, most recently in January. These led in part to large power outages and were attributed to left-extremist groups. These were professionally executed attacks.

The investigation is ongoing.