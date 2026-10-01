Beta-Blockers Safe for COPD Patients Without Heart Disease, Study Shows

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a clinical trial of 1,695 patients from Örebro University demonstrates that treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients without known heart disease using the beta-blocker metoprolol is safe, challenging long-held prescribing habits and potentially reducing cardiovascular mortality in female patients.

For a long time, physicians have avoided prescribing beta-blocker medications to patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, out of fear that the lungs would be damaged. Because COPD frequently coexists with hypertension and tachycardia, affected individuals often miss out on standard-of-care cardiovascular treatments due to this clinical hesitation. Led by researcher Josefin Sundh, the Örebro University research team designed the trial to evaluate whether these fears are clinically justified.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Core Drug: Researchers tested metoprolol, a widely used beta-blocker traditionally prescribed to lower blood pressure and manage rapid heart rhythms.

Researchers tested metoprolol, a widely used beta-blocker traditionally prescribed to lower blood pressure and manage rapid heart rhythms. The Patient Impact: Patients diagnosed with COPD who do not have pre-existing cardiovascular conditions can safely receive beta-blocker therapy.

Patients diagnosed with COPD who do not have pre-existing cardiovascular conditions can safely receive beta-blocker therapy. The Female Health Advantage: Data from the trial revealed a signal that metoprolol may lower the incidence of severe heart-lung complications and premature mortality among women.

Unpacking the Örebro University Clinical Trial

As the largest academic study executed within Swedish pulmonary medicine and the world’s most extensive clinical trial examining beta-blockers in COPD, the project tracked 1,695 participants. Previous smaller investigations yielded conflicting signals regarding airway safety. By deploying metoprolol in a rigorous cohort, the Örebro University researchers established safety parameters.

Trial Metric Study Specification Primary Drug Evaluated Metoprolol Total Participant Count 1,695 patients Primary Target Cohort COPD patients without known cardiovascular disease Leading Research Institution Örebro University

Gender-Specific Outcomes and Mortality Reduction

Beyond confirming safety profiles, the trial uncovered a secondary finding involving female patients. Among women with COPD and no baseline heart disease, investigators observed clear indications that metoprolol administration correlated with a reduced risk of severe cardiopulmonary events and premature death.

– Vi är mycket stolta över att ha gått i mål med det här projektet.

References

New England Journal of Medicine. Metoprolol in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease without Cardiovascular Disease.