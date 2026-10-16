Billy Joel Can No Longer Drive or Perform Due to Brain Disorder

Music icon Billy Joel can no longer drive or perform live following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder he revealed in May 2025. Speaking in a recent interview, the 77-year-old singer stated that medical restrictions and the intense physical toll of live audiences make a return to the stage unadvisable for now.

The Bottom Line

Billy Joel cannot drive or perform live due to normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition diagnosed in May 2025.

Surgeons implanted a brain shunt last month, which he says has improved his memory, balance, and overall functioning.

He is auctioning off more than 70 motorcycles from his collection because he is no longer able to ride safely.

Medical Restrictions Force Tour Cancellation and Driving Limits

Neurologists informed Joel that every time he does a show, it feels like getting a concussion, according to Fox News. The singer noted that while his overall health is good, he must undergo a series of tests before knowing if he can ever return to the stage.

Photo: Page Six

The condition also impacts his daily life beyond the concert arena. Joel stated that he is not allowed to drive because normal pressure hydrocephalus affects balance, memory, vision, and hearing, making driving a bit uncertain.

Brain Surgery Brings Improvement as Physical Therapy Continues

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Billy Joel Channel, the musician confirmed that the procedure noticeably improved his memory, balance, and overall ability to function. He continues to attend physical therapy and follow medical advice closely, maintaining an optimistic outlook on his recovery.

Photo: Fox News

Health Update Details Shared by Billy Joel Diagnosis Normal pressure hydrocephalus (diagnosed in May 2025) Surgical Treatment Brain shunt implanted to improve fluid drainage Current Restrictions Prohibited from driving and performing live pending further medical tests

Motorcycle Collection Hits the Auction Block

The health challenges have also prompted Joel to scale back a long-time passion. Having owned more than 100 motorcycles over the years, he realized he could no longer use them as he once did, according to the NZ Herald. Page Six noted that Joel considered himself a rider rather than a collector, loving the customization and modifications of the bikes.

Deciding it was no longer safe to ride into his 70s, Joel is auctioning off more than 70 motorcycles. Among the featured items heading to the auction block via Gooding Christie’s is a 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville gifted to him by Madison Square Garden to commemorate 150 sold-out shows, as reported by Fox News.

Despite the lifestyle changes and ongoing medical evaluations, Joel remains resilient about his future. “I’m not going anywhere,” he stated, according to the NZ Herald. “I’m here. I’m still here.”