Bit Reactor Recalls Furloughed Staff After ‘Unexpected Business Developments

Bit Reactor, the Maryland-based studio behind the strategy game Star Wars: Zero Company, has begun recalling furloughed staff to work following the game’s successful August 27, 2026, launch. The studio, which had sidelined roughly 80 percent of its workforce shortly before release, reports that its current headcount has returned to more than half of pre-furlough levels.

Staff Returns and Continued Support for Zero Company

The process of bringing developers back to the studio began this week, according to a statement from CEO Greg Foertsch. The decision to recall staff follows what the company describes as unexpected business developments outside of our control that occurred in the weeks leading up to the title’s debut. While the studio has not specified the nature of these financial challenges, the initial furlough—which left employees without pay or benefits—was implemented to preserve the company’s ability to operate. Bit Reactor’s leadership had previously retained only a small, skeleton crew to address post-launch bugs and technical issues.

Foertsch characterized the return of team members as an important step forward in our continued support for Zero Company. While the studio has confirmed that more of its team is back, it has not provided a precise figure for how many employees remain furloughed. Reporting from Game File suggests that while the current payroll is back to more than half of its original size, a significant portion of the workforce remains in an unpaid status.

Star Wars: Zero Company Sells over 1 Million Copies

The studio’s struggle unfolded against the backdrop of a strong commercial performance for Star Wars: Zero Company. Data from Alinea Analytics estimates that the title has already sold over 1 million copies. The game, produced in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, also ranked as the sixth-best PC game of August in the six major Western gaming markets based on revenue, according to Newzoo. Despite this success, the period leading up to the launch was marked by internal uncertainty.

The situation at Bit Reactor has drawn broader attention due to the ongoing volatility in the game development sector. Unlike layoffs, which result in immediate termination, the use of furloughs allows studios to retain staff status while suspending compensation. Having to ask team members to step away after we navigated unexpected business developments outside of our control and so close to launch was an incredibly difficult decision, but one that was necessary to help us eventually bring as many people back as possible, Foertsch said in his statement.

Photo: DualShockers

“This team means a tremendous amount to me, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Thank you to our fans for the incredible response to the game and for supporting us along this journey. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding Bit Reactor and Zero Company soon.” Greg Foertsch, CEO, Bit Reactor

Legal Disclosures and Future Uncertainty

While the return of staff is viewed as a positive development, questions remain regarding the long-term stability of the studio and the potential for future content. The company is currently involved in a pending legal dispute with its former chief finance officer, Alison Kelly, a case that is not expected to reach trial until 2027. Some former employees have voiced concerns on professional networks regarding the transparency of the furlough process and the lack of clarity surrounding potential profit-sharing from the game’s successful launch. One former staffer noted that it is a common but difficult sight to see a corporate game reach the top of digital storefronts while the development team remains cut off from potential profit sharing.

For those still furloughed, the uncertainty persists. Under United States Department of Labor regulations, companies are not required to publicly disclose mass furloughs unless they expect the period to last longer than six months. As of early October, the staff at Bit Reactor have been in this state for approximately two months, falling into a regulatory grey area. The studio has promised to provide further updates on its operations and the future of the Zero Company franchise in the near future, though it remains unclear if the team will grow back to its full pre-launch size.