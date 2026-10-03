Blennerhassett Island State Park Receives $300,000 to Replace Aging Service Barge and Tugboat

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has revealed roughly $19.725 million worth of funding focused on upgrading, fixing, and expanding properties across the state’s parks, forests, and outdoor recreation spaces. Among the projects, Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will receive $300,000 to replace its service barge and tugboat, which provide the only reliable way to deliver supplies and equipment to the island.

This financial rollout arrives as the Mountain State’s tourism sector scales unprecedented levels, pulling in $9.4 billion in overall economic contributions during the previous year. West Virginia welcomed 78.4 million visitors, who generated $6.8 billion in visitor spending and supported 61,728 jobs across the Mountain State.

The financial package comprises $9.725 million drawn from the FY27 budget surplus alongside a proposed $10 million allocation for initiatives managed by the West Virginia State Parks Endowment Fund Board.

Securing the Lifeline for Blennerhassett Island

The allocation for Blennerhassett Island specifically targets the replacement of the park’s service barge and its tugboat, the GiGi. Craig Pyles, superintendent of Blennerhassett Park, experienced a mix of shock and immense delight when the announcement came to light while he and fellow park superintendents convened at Kanawha State Forest earlier in the week.

“Once there, (during his presentation) he starts releasing all of these great projects that were going to be completed in all of these various state parks,” Pyles said. “It caught me out of the blue.”

Although the Blennerhassett Bridge spans across the island, pedestrians and vehicles cannot access the landmass from that elevated roadway, making the barge the essential transport method for hauling machinery, trucks, horses, concession supplies, and other cargo. The barge is 20 feet wide by 60 feet long. The original barge was received back when the park was established in the 1970s. The vessel originally served as a ferry operating between Powhatan Point, Ohio, and Pig Run, West Virginia, situated immediately south of Moundsville. “The barge itself is over 50-years-old, and we are having to nurse it along and baby it,” Pyles said. “A normal barge’s lifespan is 15-20 years.”

“The barge itself is over 50-years-old, and we are having to nurse it along and baby it,” Pyles said, noting that park officials can only run it at certain river levels. “So a new barge will allow us to run at different river levels, move more and be more efficient for the park overall,” Pyles said. The park does not have a time frame yet on when they will receive the new barge. Pyles said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources personnel and engineers are looking into it.

Broad Infrastructure Upgrades Across State Parks

In addition to the Blennerhassett Island investment, the governor’s announcement includes:

Photo: newsandsentinel.com

Allocating $4 million toward paving operations and rehabilitation work on campsites, access roads, parking lots, and walkways throughout the entire state park network.

Allocating $3 million to Little Beaver State Park for building a brand-new 34-site campground alongside electrical upgrades for nearby existing campsites.

Investing $3 million in Chief Logan State Park to swap out an aging 20,000-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment facility that services the lodge, cabins, recreation center, and upcoming facilities.

Providing Canaan Valley with $1 million to upgrade snowmaking machinery, enabling a greater volume of snow production across the entire ski terrain.

Designating $2 million to replace aging sand filtration units and upgrade wastewater treatment infrastructure system-wide across all state parks.

Allocating $3 million to Cacapon Resort State Park for fixing the wastewater collection network and performing necessary plant upgrades to support the lodge, cabins, golf course, and additional recreational amenities.

Tourism Growth and Economic Impact

“West Virginia’s tourism industry is reaching new heights, and our state parks and forests are a big part of that success,” Morrisey said in a news release. “We’re going to keep investing in the places that bring people here, support our local businesses, and show the rest of the country what makes West Virginia so special.”

Blennerhassett Island Historic State Park

Pyles said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources personnel and engineers are looking into it.