Boston ensemble Mad Painter and Melbourne psych royalty King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are uniting for a split vinyl LP. The release pairs tracks from Mad Painter with selected cuts from the Australian ensemble’s 2017 record Polygondwanaland, housed in a striking sleeve designed by British abstract artist Louise Ellerington.

Barrel And Squidger Records Releases Limited Split Vinyl

The Release: A limited-edition split vinyl LP featuring Boston’s Mad Painter and Melbourne’s King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, prepared for release by Barrel And Squidger Records.

A limited-edition split vinyl LP featuring Boston’s Mad Painter and Melbourne’s King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, prepared for release by Barrel And Squidger Records. The Tracklist: Mad Painter contributes songs pulled from 2023’s Splashed and the upcoming Island Poetry, paired with four selections from King Gizzard’s Polygondwanaland.

Mad Painter contributes songs pulled from 2023’s Splashed and the upcoming Island Poetry, paired with four selections from King Gizzard’s Polygondwanaland. The Logistics: Strictly limited to 257 copies, with half the inventory to be offered for purchase at Mad Painter gigs and their webstore.

Morse Code Title Frames Limited Vinyl Run

According to DMME.net, the collaborative longplay carries the cryptic title “•••• — •-• ••• • -•– / — — •-• ••• • -•–“ rendered in Morse code. Prepared for release by Barrel And Squidger Records, the physical artifact is restricted to a tight run of 257 total copies. Half of this pressing will be offered directly to fans at Mad Painter live performances and via the band’s webstore across a variety of colors.””

Mad Painter – Suit of Worries

The visual packaging is anchored by British abstract artist Louise Ellerington, whose striking sleeve design frames the cross-hemispheric release. While the Australian contingent’s contributions are drawn directly from their 2017 catalog release Polygondwanaland, the American ensemble’s material bridges multiple recording eras.

Tracklist Breakdown Across Two Eras

The material heading to the vinyl platter represents a cross-section of Mad Painter’s studio output. According to DMME.net, the Boston group’s side pulls partly from their 2023 release Splashed and partly from their forthcoming Island Poetry, scheduled to drop on October 9th.

Mad Painter Spin Your Ventillator – Visualizer

Side Artist Track Listing Source Material Side A (Boston) Mad Painter 1. Illusion

2. Suit Of Worries

3. Rock ‘N’ Roll Samurai

4. Ventilator

5. Jacques

6. Empty Bottles Drawing from Splashed (2023) and Island Poetry Side B (Melbourne) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 1. Loyalty

2. Horology

3. Deserted Dunes Welcome Weary Feet

4. Crumbling Castle Lifted from the 2017 release Polygondwanaland

Mad Painter Pairs Boston Songs with Australian Arrangements

The project preserves lyrics co-penned by Alex Gitlin, the leader of Mad Painter, who worked to secure the songs for physical issuance. Pairing a Boston ensemble with a Melbourne psych royalty like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard places Boston composition directly alongside Australian arrangements.

With DMME.net detailing the October 5, 2026 announcement, the release window coincides closely with the October 9 arrival of Mad Painter’s Island Poetry. Collectors looking to secure one of the 257 colored vinyl variations will need to monitor the group’s upcoming tour dates or webstore inventory before supplies clear.