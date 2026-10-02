Boston Water Main Break Floods Downtown Streets Near South Station

Federal Street and Purchase Street Repairs Begin After Late-Night Water Main Break

A 16-inch water main break late Thursday night sent water pouring onto the streets near South Station, disrupting the Friday morning commute and flooding basements in downtown Boston. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission reported that the failure happened around 11 p.m. at Summer and Purchase streets, prompting an emergency response that kept portions of the Financial District blocked off through the morning hours.

Photo: boston25news.com

The incident drew personnel from both the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Boston Fire Department. Water flooded nearby roadways and rushed down the ramp into the O’Neill Tunnel. By 5 a.m. Friday, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission noted that the street surfaces were beginning to dry up as response teams worked to secure the area.

Traffic Restrictions and Transit Impacts Around Interstate 93

Boston 25 News observed repair crews blocking off sections of Purchase Street with orange cones and caution tape during the morning operations. Travel restrictions directly affected the morning rush, shutting down the portion of Purchase Street stretching from Congress Street to Summer Street. Additionally, crews blocked off the Interstate 93 southbound off-ramp leading toward South Station and the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Photo: nbcboston.com

Video footage captured earlier in the morning on Federal Street showed water surging across roadways, creating hazardous driving and walking conditions. According to Boston 25 News, an overnight photographer was held back from approaching parts of the scene due to concerns that the undermined roadway could potentially collapse. NBC10 Boston reported that the pavement buckled under the force of the escaping water in several spots near the intersection.

Water Shutoffs and Deferred Infrastructure Repairs

City officials confirmed in an update shortly before 6:30 a.m. that the damaged 16-inch main had been successfully shut down. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission stated that the rupture caused no interruptions to water service for area residents and businesses. Because municipal services remained uninterrupted, repair crews opted to defer permanent fixes to the pipe itself.

According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, cleanup operations continued throughout Friday, with full roadway repairs scheduled to take place on Saturday. Officials noted that the exact timeline for reopening the closed thoroughfares remains dependent on what crews discover once they excavate and inspect the pipe.