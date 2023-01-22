Brazil and Argentina begin preparations for a common currency | Finance

(Nguồn: Getty Images)

The Financial Times on January 22 reported that Brazil and Argentina will soon announce the start of the preparation process common currency next week during a conference in Buenos Aires.

The plan will focus on how the new currency can boost regional trade and reduce dependence on the dollar.

The Brazilian side proposed to name this coin “sur” (meaning “southern”).



Interview with FT news agency, Finance Minister Argentina Sergio Massa said the parties will make a formal decision on starting to study the necessary parameters for a common currency, including issues ranging from finance to the size of the economy and the role of banks. central goods.

Politicians from both countries discussed the idea in 2019, but faced opposition from the Central Bank. Brazil at that time.

Initially started as a bilateral project, the initiative will later be expanded to include other Latin American countries.

The Financial Times added that the official decision is expected to be announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to Argentina from January 22 (local time).

